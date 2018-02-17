[New Post] Deflation In Healthcare & 11 Days Left To Join EPB Macro Research For Free!

11 Days Left!

Over the next couple of years, both the government and households will both be taking aggressive steps to grapple with the rising healthcare expense. The result will be lower spending on healthcare for the first time in many years.

Profit growth in the healthcare space (XLV) (IBB) is likely to slow down dramatically in some cases and drop materially in others.

There are many companies who exist simply due to outrageous drug prices. In the coming years, if these policies are reversed, many of these companies will be eliminated.

Below is a chart of the net income of United Health Group (UNH) in which you can see the accelerating growth in profits.

Large Healthcare Company Profits Have Hockey Sticked:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Personal health care costs have risen to 16% of total personal disposable income. Individuals are starting to pay more out of pocket for healthcare and it is now almost 1/5 of the personal household budget. Healthcare is now a major conversation in every household budget. As the costs rise and households feel the burden of the expense, individuals will both find innovative ways to reduce healthcare costs as well as simply reduce usage due to cost.

