Existing Home Sales Tumble

I just posted a new [Daily Data Flash] on today's existing home sales report to members of EPB Macro Research.

The [Daily Data Flash] report is one of three regular updates that members of EPB Macro Research receive on a weekly basis.

The [Daily Data Flash] report is a report that is sent out 1-2 times per week on the most important/relevant data point of the week. Whether it is GDP growth, car sales, home prices, whatever is most important that week will have a [Daily Data Flash] sent out just hours after the report with a detailed analysis of the information.

Below is a small excerpt from today's [Daily Data Flash] on the housing market:

Zooming in on the last two years shows a very definitive growth slowing trendline. The weakness was most pronounced in the west region, dropping 11.63% and the northeast, falling 8.75%

Volume has clearly rolled over. Not only is the growth rate falling, the growth rate in existing home sales volume is now negative. Unless volume picks up, price growth will have to start trending lower.

Existing Single-Family Home Sales Year over Year Growth:

Source: National Association of Realtors, EPB Macro Research

While volume is moving lower in 90% of the housing market, prices are still marching higher. This report on existing home sales showed prices rising 5.68% compared to one year ago for single-family homes.

_______________________________

This was a small sample of a weekly [Daily Data Flash] sent out to members of EPB Macro Research.

As a reminder, there are only 7 days left to try EPB Macro Research free for two weeks.

On March 1st, in less than 7 days, the free trial window for EPB Macro Research will be closing.

If you want to receive unbiased and high-level macroeconomic analysis so you can save money in the next correction join EPB Macro Research.

Join today to take advantage of our two-week free trial and our introductory pricing.

Click here to join today

Both offers expire on March 1st.

Click here for more information