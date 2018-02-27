[Two Days Left] EPB Macro Research Special Offer

Specializing in economics, Macro, Portfolio Strategy, Bonds

Contributor Since 2017

Eric Basmajian is an economic analyst providing research on how economic cycles impact asset prices.





Eric holds a bachelor's degree in economics from New York University and has experience on the buy-side of the financial sector as an analyst with Panorama Partners, a quantitative hedge fund.





Blending a diverse background in economics and experience at a quantitative hedge fund, Eric has developed a powerful and repeatable process of spotting critical economic inflection points and translating those trends into a highly profitable asset allocation.





This differentiated style of analysis, in its easy-to-digest format, has allowed Eric to become the #1 most read economics contributor on Seeking Alpha.





Eric also runs a premium research service, EPB Macro Research.





Click Here to learn more about EPB Macro Research and why understanding the economic cycle is the most critical factor in generating consistent profitability in the marketplace today.