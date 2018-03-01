Buffett's Korean DéJà Vu? Changfeng Energy

--THESIS--



Changfeng Energy (OTC:CGFEF) is very cheap from a multiple perspective (~5x EV/EBIT) and they are sitting on a significant amount of cash (~$25M - all figures in CAD) vs a market cap of ~$70M. The catalyst is a dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in spring 2018 to push them to a more reasonable multiple and to support further growth in China. Based on a conservative valuation (15x vs industry at 25x EV/EBIT), the fair value is over $3.20. Current price is $1.10/share. This opportunity is a Canadian Company, primarily with assets in China. The current price is due to a limited following, low liquidity, and foreign exposure - however the current valuation more than makes up for any foreign risk.

--BACKGROUND--

It was around November 2017 when I started to analyze the Canadian Oil and gas industry for some unfairly beaten down stocks who's fundamentals were strong in spite of what was happening around them. The regular names like Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) and other major producers facing balance sheet issues showed up in my screens. But one that I wasn't familiar with caught my eye - Changfeng Energy (CFY).

I've spend the last 3 months trying to determine what's wrong with Changfeng and why its unbelievably cheap. High growth, strong FCF, lots of cash. I've come to the conclusion that it's most likely because it's a Canadian Company investing in natural gas distribution assets in China (foreign investment risk) and because there is extremely low volume.

I'll admit, I'm no expert in the industry. In fact, I've been avoiding energy. However, in this case I got some industry feedback from my peers and performed some research in the Chinese energy growth prospects. I think this is a case where the numbers speaks for itself. I remain somewhat ignorant of certain aspects of China, but I compare this to Buffett buying Korean stocks in the early 2000's:

A couple of years ago I got this investment guide on Korean stocks. I began looking through it. It felt like 1974 all over again. Look here at this company...Dae Han, I don't know how you pronounce it, it’s a flour company. It earned 12,879 won previously. It currently had a book value of 200,000 won and was earning 18,000 won. It had traded as high as 43,000 and as low as 35,000 won. At the time, the current price was 40,000 or 2 times earnings. In 4 hours I had found 20 companies like this. - Warren Buffett

In 2016-2017, CFY was trading at 1-2x FCF. This was very very cheap, especially considering how much its growing. Today, it is still very cheap!

--WHAT THEY DO--



CFY is a retail Canadian natural gas distributer in China (i.e. Enbridge). Natural gas is growing fast in china - their country planning is pushing it because it creates less pollution than coal. Electrical generation from gas is the future in China, but the infrastructure is not present to support the demand. As renewables can't support energy demand, fossils are required. This one is super simple. CFY primarily provides gas infrastructure to retail (commercial and residential) and has 20+ year contracts in several cities (Sanya City, Changsha City, Pingxiang City) and is partnering to create distribution in Hebei province.

You could try to understand the Chinese projects, investment locations and have some vision of the future, but I'll be honest I have no idea about the macro trends, Chinese cities, or preferences of Chinese residents. I did however read a long report on the future of natural gas in China, which I do encourage you to read as well. Here is a summary excerpt:



In our view, there is gas demand growth potential in the city gas distribution sector of China which could be realized if there is continued strong investment in the expansion of distribution and transport infrastructure. PhD thesis on the future of Natural Gas in China (and india) - April 2017

This is exactly what CFY is doing. I also contacted an engineering colleague in the Oil and Gas industry (Canada):

My take, is the next 20- 30 years there is a huge move to phase coal completely out. Renewable can't even touch on the energy demand we have currently (specifically in Alberta) so gas generator plants are being planned to be built all over Alberta. Gas is here to stay for a while. Crude is another story, but gas is cheap and easily converted into energy. Ninety percent of my engineering projects are gas related. I say, Natural Gas is a good investment. Especially being so cheap.



Based on the aforementioned study on gas in China and my colleague's view on energy as a whole, I think that Changfeng offers a good opportunity for significant growth as China looks to improve its energy infrastructure.



--THE COMPANY'S PERSPECTIVE--



I have spoken to several staff within CFY and they are bullish on the company and think the market value is ridiculous. Employees are not selling shares as the HKSE listing is coming and they see tremendous future growth and value in the company. Management are seeing a lot of opportunities in China as their new landmark Haitang Bay Project has opened alot of new doors, as well as new partnerships.



--FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE--

Keep in mind some numbers are in CFY (~0.2 conversion to CAD). Therefore, TTM EPS is around $0.12 CAD/Share or $0.15 CAD of FCF/share. Notice the growth:

We are seeing significant double digit growth as more and more projects come out of the pipeline (no pun intended).

--PROFITABILITY--

Changfeng has shown great returns on equity in spite of holding significant cash. I expect them to continue to deploy the cash and pay out a dividend.

--BALANCE SHEET--

As of Q3 2017, Changfeng has ~$27.8M CAD of long term debt, compared to an almost equivalent cash balance of $25.8M CAD. Their debt to equity is currently sitting at 0.61. I don't see any issues with their balance sheet and they seem well positioned to fund additional projects.



--DIVIDEND--



CFY has just implemented a semi-annual $0.01CAD dividend or $0.02CAD per year. The payout ratio vs FCF is around 33%.

--VALUATION--

The enterprise value calculations are as follows.

At $0.60/share

EV = Market cap + debt - Cash

EV = $42M + $27.8M - $33.5M = $36.3M CAD

2016 EBIT = $11.2M

2016 EV/EBIT = 3.24x



At $1.10/share (Current Price)

EV = $65.32M + $27.8M - $25.8M = $67.32M CAD

EBIT (TTM) = $13.8M CAD

EV/EBIT = 4.87x



Canadian and Chinese comparable are 25x EV/EBIT. Understandably there is usually a disconnect between micro, small, and large cap valuations and perhaps a discount due to the foreign risk of the business, but this is ridiculous! I also suspect that on the HKSE, the foreign risk will become moot as locals invests. Using a 15x EV/EBIT, the following is fair value on the low end of the range:



EV = EV/EBIT x EBIT = 15 X $13.8M = $207M



EV = Market cap + debt - Cash

Market Cap = EV - debt + Cash

Market Cap = $207M - 27.8 +25.8 = $205M



15x EV/EBIT Share price = $205/64M = $3.20



So we have a small cap trading as a micro cap. I think any buy below $2 is a steal. The key idea is that this thing is really really really cheap for its profitability, growth, and potential, in spite of any geopolitical risks.



--CATALYST--



Changfeng will be dual listing on the Hong Kong exchange in the upcoming months (2018). Changfeng is too small for institutional funds and doesn't get respect in North America due to its exposure in China. I expect an upgraded multiple due to more exposure on that exchange (perhaps 2-4x upside). They will also have access to further capital at better multiples to support their expansion further into China. They continue to grow and compound at good returns on equity. If you do the math, in 10 years at 13% reinvestment compounding, you could see a $10 stock price here.



--SUMMARY--



This is a double whammy. Cheap. Growth prospects. They are an infrastructure play and not as affected by commodity pricing compared to the extraction business. I am long CFY.



--ENTERING THE MARKET--

CFY trades at extremely low volumes. Therefore, you must enter slowly so you don't raise the price significantly. There appears to be a market maker to support small entries for the small investor.

Enjoy!

Wayne



(Careful of numbers on the internet because they report in Chinese YAUN (NYSEARCA:RMB) ~= 0.19 CAD I use 0.2 for all conversions)