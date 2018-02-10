We are getting lot of request from people asking for access. To give power to TINO IQ users, we are restricting number of users. Any new user requests would be put in waiting list for now.

Market starting the correction — We still had 75.40% prediction perfectly correct. This is a clear example of how setting up clear exit targets helps you in taking profits and not waiting.

Markets are volatile — Your Portfolio should not be:

Dow down 666

Dow down 1000

Dow up 500

Dow down 1000

Dow up 300

This week was one of the weeks in which we received thank you notes from our customers — They say that due to conservative and consistent investing at TINO IQ, their portfolios remain unscathed even after these recent market gyrations.

Are markets honest or manipulated:

We would leave that answer to your interpretation — however think there is a reason market drops exactly 1K, at 12:50 pm market is down 878 points and then it is pushed down to over 1000. In our years of research we have found big guys love to play with your emotions — fear / greed — you name it, they have figured it out how to use it to get your money.

Only way to survive — Be a Buddhist. No, we are not affiliated to any religions, just putting the point that you fucking need to get your mind and emotions under control to make money in this market

This is earlier said than done, it tooks many years for Buddha to become “The Awakened One”

Or you can take some clues from Neo in Matrix

TINO IQ is working on concept of slow / steady investing with consistent gains. We made money and did not lost even in this market meltdown — We hope that is good enough evidence of how controlling the trades size / limit / time can make you money in any market

What’s going to happen next

We are working diligently on algorithms daily to find which stocks are at highest probability of being artificially manipulated — hence pumped up or dumped down. For our Institutional readers, we are also going to provide the mutual funds which are invested into these ETF’s and stocks — So you can understand the impact on 401k , IRA, Roth IRA accounts

