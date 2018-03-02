Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Weekly Accuracy Report Of Algorithm Accuracy — TINO IQ — Feb 18 To 24

|Includes: SPY, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)

Summary

Last week we predicted markets would be down — sometime hate to be right, however as predicted 2–3 weeks ago next target for DOW looks to be 22K and under.

Algorithms — A-Sigmund, A-Keynes and A-Einstein were all kings of the week — Their recommendations were 100% right.

