Biotech: The Cheapest Sector To Own Today

After a poor outing in 2016, biotech and pharmaceutical names are showing signs of life. Since December 30, the iShares NASDAQ Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) ran from 265 to a high of 303 (+14%) and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) shot from 59 to a high of 72 or +22%. And while both indexes have shown signs of weakness in recent days, the boom is far from over.

A couple of billionaires are well aware of the value of biotechs.

Carl Icahn for example took a stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) believing the drug giant has a powerful pipeline that would make it a takeover target.

George Soros bought shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the fourth quarter of 2016. The reason - Celgene has been diving into lucrative markets like chronic inflammatory diseases. Its plaque psoriasis medication has already achieved blockbuster status in two years with the potential to generate $1.7 billion in sales.

As for DexCom, it's attempting to replace testing finger sticks used by adults living with diabetes with its continuous glucose monitoring system. The idea is that this system can lead to better diabetes management and help lower serious implications of the disease.

Such advancements in medicine could be lucrative for both Icahn and Soros.

Speaking of advancements, look at Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) - which The Cheap Investor recommended at $1.66 a share in the August 2016 issue. It would jump as high as $4.75 in recent weeks for a potential gain of 186%.

Involved in one of the most sought after immune-oncoloy treatments, Fate Therapeutics just announced the expansion of its research collaboration with the Regents of the University of Minnesota (UMN) to initiate the clinical translation of a first-of-kind product candidate, an off-the-shelf targeted natural killer (NASDAQ:NK) cell cancer immunotherapy derived from an engineered induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line. According to the company:

"Using induced pluripotent stem cells, which possess the unique dual properties of unlimited self-renewal and differentiation potential into all cell types of the body, is a first-of-kind approach that enables tremendous product development optionality for the Company. Our first announced iPSC-derived cell product candidate, a natural killer cell incorporating CD16 as the targeting element, is derived from a master pluripotent cell line."

"This line serves as the backbone into which we have engineered other targeting and functional elements, such as chimeric antigen receptors, and from which we can derive effector cells including NK and T cells," said Scott Wolchko, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fate Therapeutics. "We look forward to working closely with the FDA and regulatory authorities in other territories in 2017 to advance our revolutionary approach for off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapy into clinical development."

We don't want to forget about recent mergers and acquisitions either.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) agreed to pay $30 billion for Europe's biggest biotech company, Actelion. Takeda bought Ariad Pharmaceuticals in a $5.2 billion deal to strengthen its oncology portfolio.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is selling the rights to its cancer drug to Ipsen in a deal valued at $1.025 billion. And 14 of the biggest pharmaceutical companies are sitting with more than $220 billion in cash, potentially ready to buy more.

Slower growth in global biotech and pharmaceutical companies, combined with the fact that many of the major companies are sitting with billions in cash on hand may drive even more deals.