Sometimes, the most boring opportunities can be the most rewarding.

Look at EnviroStar (EVI) for example.

All it does is distribute commercial, industrial and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment and steam and hot water boilers throughout the United States.

Its business is boring, but we found its fundamentals pretty exciting.

This small, company reported that quarterly revenue had just soared 29.4% to $6.44 million year over year. Net income had skyrocketed 713% to $125,155, or two cents a share from $15,396 year over year. In short, the company was no stranger to growth.

Better yet, it traded at just $1.57 a share at the time. So, we issued a recommendation in the June 2013 issue at that price and waited.

Over the years, interest grew, as did quarterly revenue and net income. So much so, that the stock finally hit a hit a high of $36 in September 2017 for a potential gain of 2,193%. That’s an average of over 500% per year.

Or, look at shares of Electromed (ELMD).

The company develops, manufactures and sells airway clearance therapy and related products globally. It offers the SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function.

It didn’t sound like the most exciting of companies, until you looked at its fundamentals.

At the time of our recommendation at $1.77 in the August 2015 issue of The Cheap Investor, revenue and earnings were quietly exploding following a year over year loss.

Just over two years later, the stock hit a high of $7.96 for a potential return of 350%, further proof that boring stocks should never be overlooked.

Even now, the stock offers solid opportunity.

In fact, for the 12 months ended June 30, 2017, revenue grew 12.5% to $25.9 million from $23.0 million in fiscal 2016, driven by a 14.1% increase in home care revenue. Gross margins were 79.5%, compared to 77.7% in the prior fiscal year, while net income was $2.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.27 per diluted share in fiscal 2016.

Again, never overlook boring stocks, especially if their fundamentals are this impressive. Each month we search for stocks like EnviroStar and Electromed to recommend in The Cheap Investor.