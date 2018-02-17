The Best Stocks To Buy For 2018

Over the last week, the DOW swung thousands of points. The DOW was down 5.2% for the week. However, now the market is showing clear signs of recovery.

Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak noted that the Russell 2000 small cap index could be well-positioned going forward, as it appears to be holding up better than its large-cap peers amid a broader market sell-off, as mentioned by CNBC.

“The technical picture, coupled with an expected bounce in the U.S. dollar, says the Russell is an index that outperforms going forward,” he predicts.

Such optimism is why we remain ultra-bullish on small-cap value stocks, like Nova Lifestyle Inc. (NVFY), which The Cheap Investor recommended in December 2017 at $1.73 a share.

Granted, this isn’t one of the most exciting stocks on the market.

It designs and distributes modern lifestyle furniture, like sofas, dining rooms, cabinets and office furniture. But under the hood of this company was growth we couldn’t ignore. The company had a solid balance sheet with $5 million (or $0.19 per share) in cash, a book value of $2.28 per share, and its net income and EPS growth were impressive.

For the company’s second quarter, it posted revenue of $33.22 million, a respectable improvement over the $30.5 million posted a year earlier, but net income soared from $301,337 to $2.95 million. EPS jumped from a penny to 11 cents.

Tawny Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Nova LifeStyle commented, “We are pleased to have delivered stellar financial results. Nova LifeStyle’s third quarter financial performance reflects the results of our successful transformation from an ‘asset heavy’ furniture-manufacturing business to a ‘light asset,’ high-margin, consumer product company focused on innovative product designs and customer-centric marketing. 2017 is Nova LifeStyle’s Diamond Sofa brand's 25th year in business and with a record number of new product SKUs as well as a rapidly expanding, diversified global customer base; Nova LifeStyle is poised for significant growth for years to come.”

Even more exciting, the company expects to initiate stock buybacks, and potentially pay out cash dividends to maximize shareholder value if such growth continues.

This just goes to prove that it doesn’t matter how boring a stock may appear to be, if its fundamentals are improving, don’t ignore it.

Since our recommendation at $1.73 a share, NVFY hit a high of $3 for a 73% return in a little over a month. We also recommended the stock in July 2015, before it exploded from $2.14 to $5.15 for 141%.

We’ll have even more opportunities for you shortly in the March 2018 issue.