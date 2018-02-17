The Trump Effect: Why The Dow Soared 1,000 Points

No one should be surprised to learn that America’s infrastructure has been failing for quite some time. One look at the countless potholes, congested roads, derailed trains, collapsed bridges and dams is proof enough.

Just to fix it all could cost as much as $3.6 trillion by 2020, says the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). What’s worse, the ASCE just gave current U.S infrastructure a D+ rating.

Even the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has estimated that there’s an $808.2 billion backlog in deferred maintenance on the nation’s rail and bus lines.

On top of that, according to the American Road and Transportation Association, nearly 56,000 bridges in the U.S. alone are structurally deficient. More than 25% of current bridges are more than 50 years old, as well.

Yet, federal spending on infrastructure fell 9% in the last 10 years.

However, as President Trump promised, the White House just released a $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan to help rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges and airports.

Of the $1.5 trillion, $200 billion would come from federal funding. It’s hoped that the balance of the $1.5 trillion would come from incentivized states, localities, and the private sector.

In fact, according to the White House plan:

Under this program, state and localities would receive incentives in the form of grants. Project sponsors selected for award would execute an agreement with express progress milestones. Federal incentive funds would be conditioned upon achieving the milestones within identified time frames.

The plan also would boost investment in projects for rural America -- including transportation, water, waste, power, flood management and ports -- by $50 billion. That’s just part of the reason that related stocks, such as U.S. Steel (X), U.S. Concrete (USCR), Vulcan Materials (VMC) and Jacobs Engineering (JEC) have enjoyed upside.

On top of the infrastructure push, the President is also asking for a $13 billion increase over two years for opioid prevention, treatment and long-term recovery.

Remember, as we noted recently, this could benefit stocks like Pain Therapeutics (PTIE), whose lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone for pain relief. It also is developing FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief.

Trump is also requesting $23 billion for border security, which will include $18 billion for a wall along the Mexican border and even for detention beds for detained illegal immigrants. Cement and steel stocks, like those listed above could benefit from this program.

News about President Trump’s initiatives is a major reason why the Dow Jones Industrial Average turned around and soared more than 410 points on Monday and approximately 1,000 points over the past week.

With the current market volatility, we’re finding some good deals. In fact, The Cheap Investor will highlight a few new opportunities in the March 2018 issue.