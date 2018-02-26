Dow 30,000: It Could Happen This Year

Since the passage of massive tax cuts just before the end of 2017, companies in the U.S. have announced $171 billion worth of stock buybacks in the first couple of months of this year. That’s a record high and more than double the $76 billion that corporate America saw for most of 2017, according to CNN.

We could see even more as companies repatriate overseas cash.

In fact, according to Bank of America, S&P 500 companies could use repatriated profits to buy back another $450 billion worth of stock, near-term. A lot of that would be fueled by the lower tax rates on repatriated cash. At one point, corporate America was paying 35% to bring overseas money back to the U.S. The rate has now fallen to between 8% and 15.5%.

The hope is that this low repatriation rate will stimulate even greater economic growth by encouraging businesses to invest some of the money currently being held overseas.

Shareholders seem more than pleased, and U.S. employees have benefitted, with many receiving bonuses.

Anthem offered $1,000 bonuses

Lowe’s confirmed plans to pay out $1,000 bonuses

Hostess gave employees $1,250

CVS is hiking wages and introducing paid parental leave

Boeing boosted its employee match program.

Individual and families will benefit from the new tax law, too.

Standard deductions will rise from $6,500 to $12,000 for individuals. They’ll increase from $13,000 to $24,000 for families.

The child-care tax credit will double from $1,000 to $2,000, as well.

As for state and local tax deductions, taxpayers can deduct up to $10,000 in state and local property, sales, or income taxes from their federal bill.

Interest on mortgages (up to $750,000) will also be deductible, which is lower than the current cap of $1 million.

The current bill will also keep deductions for student loan interest and medical expenses.

While many argue that corporate America will benefit the most from tax reform, we can’t overlook the fact that everyday Americans will see incredible benefits, too. And while not every one will see a tax cut (almost 47% of Americans don’t pay federal taxes), most Americans will still benefit from an explosively thriving economy and stock market.