Biotech Boom 2018: Why Now Is The Time To Buy

Sometimes, the greatest opportunities are hiding in plain sight.

Yet, they’re ignored out of fear that a sector may be too speculative.

Biotech and pharmaceutical stocks are the perfect examples of a sector that many are afraid is too speculative, but savvy investors recognize the rewards this sector has produced -- and will produce.

Our aging Baby Boomer population is demanding better medical care and techniques to help “turn back the clock”. Those innovations, along with mergers and acquisitions are fueling a multi-year boom.

Celgene’s agreed takeover of Impact Biomedicines in a deal worth up to $7 billion, Takeda Pharmaceutical’s plan to buy TiGenix for $630 million, and a recent announcement that Sanofi will buy Ablynx for $4.8 billion have already got 2018 off to quite a start, according to Reuters. Better yet, according to consultancy firm Ernst & Young, we could see $200 billion worth of deals this year.

Sector innovation is just as intense.

In fact, in late 2017, the FDA approved the first CAR-T cell therapy that can genetically alter a person’s own cells to fight cancer – a milestone that’s expected to change treatment options as we know them. This latest therapy is approved for children and young adults with an aggressive type of leukemia, B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

There’s also news that, by injecting minute amounts of immune-stimulating agents into the solid tumors of mice, all traces of the cancer were eliminated in those animals, according to the Stanford University School of Medicine. Now, patients with lymphoma are being recruited to test the technique in human clinical trials.

Or, look at Fate Therapeutics (FATE), which The Cheap Investor recommended at $1.66 in August 2016. The stock just hit a high of $12.45 for a potential return of 650%.

All thanks to the company’s recent news that the first patient has been treated in a Phase I study combining FATE-NK100 with either Herceptin or Erbitux (both monoclonal anti-body chemotherapies used in cancer treatment) to treat advanced solid tumors.

There’s hope the combination of the FATE-NK100 therapy with other monoclonal drugs could be quite effective. While it’s still too early to judge the potential success of the drug combination, analysts believe it holds significant promise for treating cancer.

At the moment, our subscribers have an amazing gain of 650%. Remember, any time you have a good gain in a short period of time, consider taking some profits off the table.

Stay tuned for more information from The Cheap Investor.