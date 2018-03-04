This Could Fuel The Next Market Sell-Off

argin trading always carries risk. Buying on margin, means you’re borrowing money from your broker to allow you to purchase more stock than you normally could.

In short, it provides the average investor with sizable leverage to buy on someone else’s money.

Unfortunately, it comes with sizable risk.

One of the biggest problems with trading on margin is the dreaded margin call. If one or more of the stocks you bought with borrowed money decreases in value past a specific point, you receive a margin call. At that point, you must either deposit more money into your margin trading account or sell off some assets to pay back the loan.

A large number of margin calls can severely impact the overall market as well.

In fact, according to the Wall Street Journal:

“Investors borrowing record sums to bet on stocks exacerbated this month’s sell-off after they were hit with calls to reduce those obligations and forced to sell shares to raise cash. If that debt, known as margin loans, continues to rise at the current pace, analysts warn that big sell-offs and sudden bouts of volatility in the stock market could become more commonplace.”

We also have to consider that retail and institutional investors borrowed a record $642.8 billion against their portfolios in recent months, believing markets would push to higher highs.

Typically, margin debt of that size is a sign of big investor confidence, as investors tend to be a bit more confident when stocks and markets are pushing higher.

Regrettably, higher margin debt can also precede big market downturns, as it did prior to the dot-com crash, the financial crisis of 2008, and the recent 1,000-point crash just four weeks ago.

You’d think investors would have learned from Warren Buffett by now, who reminds us to “be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”

Then again, there are a lot of slow learners when it comes to investing.

However, as also noted by The Wall Street Journal:

“Some are still rethinking their use of margin loans, which can amplify gains and losses, because they fear jittery markets are here to stay, as central banks around the world begin to withdraw stimulus, and global interest rates move higher.”

While we’re not fans of trading on margin; if you are, just be aware of the risks.