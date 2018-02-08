Elliott Wave Analysis: DXY Extended Correction As Triple Three

DXY Short Term Elliott Wave view suggests that the decline to 88.44 ended Intermediate wave (3). Up from there, correction in Intermediate wave (4) is in progress as a triple three Elliott Wave structure. Rally to 89.64 ended Minor wave W, decline to 88.55 ended Minor wave X, Minor wave Y ended at 90.03 and Minor second wave X ended at 89.48. Near term, while pullbacks stay above 89.48, Index has scope to extend higher to 90.67 – 90.95 area to end wave Z of (4) before the decline resumes. We don’t like buying the Index and expect sellers to appear from the above area for a 3 waves pullback at least

DXY 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Source : https://elliottwave-forecast.com/forex/elliott-wave-dxy-triple-three/