Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold In Double Correction

Revised Short Term Elliott Wave view in Gold suggests that the yellow metal is still correcting cycle from 12/13/2017 low ($1236.3) as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Up from 12/13/2017 low, Intermediate wave (W) ended at $1366.06 and Intermediate wave (X) pullback remains in progress as a double three.

Down from $1366.06, Wave W of (X) ended at $1306.80 and wave X of (X) ended at $1357.12. Near term, while bounces stay below $1361.4, expect Gold to extend lower in wave Y of (X) towards $1288.1 – $1302.11 before the rally resumes. We don’t like selling the yellow metal and expect buyers to appear from the above area for at least a 3 waves bounce if not an extension to new high.

Gold 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Source : https://elliottwave-forecast.com/commodities/elliott-wave-analysis-gold-double-correction/