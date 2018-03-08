Elliott Wave Analysis: USDJPY Correction Should Fail Below 107.9

USDJPY is expected to correct cycle from 2/21 peak towards 106.65 - 106.95, then as far as pivot at 107.9 stays intact, expect pair to extend lower.

Short Term USDJPY Elliott Wave view suggests that the rally to 107.9 ended Minor wave X. Pair is expected to resume lower while bounces stay below this level. Down from Minor wave X at 107.91, Minor wave Y is in progress as a double three Elliott Wave Structure. Minute wave ((W)) of Y ended at 105.23 as a zigzag Elliott Wave pattern. Above from there, Minute wave ((X)) is currently in progress to correct cycle from February 21 peak as a double three Elliott Wave structure in 3, 7, or 11 swing.

Internal of Minute wave ((W)) of Y unfolded as a zigzag Elliott Wave pattern where Minutte wave (A) ended at 106.35, Minutte wave (B) ended at 107.67, and Minutte wave (C) of ((W)) ended at 105.23. Up from there, internal of Minute wave ((X)) is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave Structure where Minutte wave (W) ended at 106.46 and Minutte wave (X) ended at 105.43. Near term, expect pair to extend higher towards 106.66 – 106.95 area to end Minutte wave (Y) of ((X)), then as far as pivot at 2/21 peak (107.9) stays intact, expect pair to extend lower. We don’t like buying the pair.

USDJPY 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Source : https://elliottwave-forecast.com/forex/elliott-wave-usdjpy-correction-should-fail/