LFIN: Still A Great Short

Two possible outcomes: halt and delisting.or death by dilution.

I've updated my piece on LFIN - link at the bottom.

Some relevant info I didn't mention in the piece:

1) Insider lockup ends March 14. This may not apply to Venkat Meenavalli, who appears to be bound by a clause in the Hudson Bay deal that prevents him from selling, but does apply to ex-CFO Krishanu Singhal (who quit/was fired two days before the IPO) who is suing Longfin for control of ~3.5 million shares: https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/23802691/Colonial_Stock_Transfer_Company,_Inc_v_LongFin_Corp_et_al

2) Director Andy Altahawi also has ~2 million shares that come off lockup sometime in May/June (very hard to tell given this company's horrible reporting)

3) Hudson Bay shares (apparently could be more than 20% of outstanding) begin to hit monthly in May.

4) SEC seems to be giving advance warning a crackdown is coming. Statement on Potentially Unlawful Online Platforms for Trading Digital Assets

Given this appears to be an entirely fraudulent operation (no evidence of business activities whatsoever) and current daily trading volumes are between 100K and 200K, supply is quickly going to overwhelm demand - ie, we will transition from pump to dump. That is...if the SEC/DOJ don't get there first...or Nasdaq opens their eyes...

Here's the piece - thanks for reading!

https://sites.google.com/view/the-zen-strategist/newsletter/latest-issue?authuser=0