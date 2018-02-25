Meet The New Boss.

FT article says GE will restate earnings downwards by 13 cents in 2016, and 16 cents in 2017. Apparently, we shareholders will find out more at Q1 release. How the company will manage to keep its 2018 forecast now is up in the air after these ~15% revisions. My question is how did the CFO not know about this last week when she said that earnings would only be on the lower end of guidance? What sort of penalty will the SEC place on us shareholders for being lied to? What sort of lawsuits will we be paying to defend management from? Finally, how has management managed to not throw the entire kitchen sink by now? What else is there?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. Additional disclosure: I am happy I own very little of it.