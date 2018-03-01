To WCR's Following - We're Back

Its been quite a while.

Wappinger Capital Research last published a stock analysis article 3 months ago, on Chromadex Corp, but its been about seven months since this account was actively posting and interacting with readers.

In the time that we've been away, we have gained a loyal following of almost 1000 followers, continue to get significant page views, and have an active, vibrant community of commentators. Thank you all for this.

In that time period, the stock markets experienced a big boom and many stocks rocketed from being undervalued and unknown to in the public eye - especially the ones we wrote about. Because of that, our account has been well within the top 200 of all global finance bloggers, rated by TipRanks.com.

Currently, we're hovering around 100 - "Ranked #132 out of 6,345 Bloggers on TipRanks (#625 out of 11,102 overall experts)."

Our best rating with the highest return was EXPI, an international real estate corporation that we wrote about when it was unknown, undervalued, and trading at about $3-4 per share. Since then it took a massive leap, peaking at $17, and currently trading at around $13.

About seven months ago, our companies focus was on writing as many articles as possible in a short time span. As a result of this, our quality suffered, and while the content was good, it could have been much better.

Now that we're back, we're going to focus on writing longer articles that delve deeper into the analysis and financials of the stocks and companies we write about. Because of this, we won't be publishing every other day like we used to do - instead, you'll probably be seeing about 4-5 a month. This will let us interview key people, do more in depth analysis, and give you higher returning stock picks.

We're glad to be back. Keep a lookout for a new article sometime in the next few weeks.