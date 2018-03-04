SP500 Drop & Pop Globex Open

#SP500 Market Update

Gap lower open on Sunday Night #Globex #Futures 03/04/18. Friday's #SP500 2690.50 last trade turned to 2678.25 tonight in the first 3 minutes of trading. Early buying leans toward a gap close by London Open. XOXO

Watch @CFRN or Emini.CFRN.net for our FREE upcoming trade. minutes away as price finds good support so far at last week's Weekly Trading Zone 2675/2676. If support holds and we expect it to (until it doesn't). If we close the gap by London's open, targets into the Wall Street open are 2699 / 2702/2703 Strong Resistance. If broken, 3rd and final position target 2704 then trail low of the previous candle on a 30-minute chart or use our Proprietary Indicator Set to trail tight, really tight, area beyond the reversion to the mean.

Let's go make a market.

See you in the morning and on the radio.

DeWayne