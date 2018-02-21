Investment Theme For 2018

5th February 2018. We get a rude awakening that volatility still exists - the dreamy returns of 2017 may not spill over into this year.



One could say the CPI data drove prices, but it was clearly out of mark. If inflation rises too fast, IR is likely to rise to battle it, affecting equity borrowing for growth or share-buy backs. We also see bond yields decreasing, and commodity prices slowly ticking upwards.



Seems like IR is the play of the year, but we shall see. Here are the main themes by asset class:



Equities

About to hit a rocky period.

Cons

1) Lots of elections (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_elections_in_2018)

2) Brexit has yet to happen

3) Interest rate hike expectations

4) Bonds are coupling with equities, equities are coupling with bonds



Response

Try rangebound strategies, try not to buy the dip, especially so for US and EU equities





Commodities

Oil

Saudi and Russia are working together to make supply cuts happen. I'm expecting oil prices to stay or rise to about $70 per barrel (Brent) by end of the year based on their target - will need to see the upcoming DIA inventory data for better accuracy on the rate of supply cuts. Also, inflation. Hold or Bullish.





Copper

The year consists of reviews of labour contracts in Chile and Peru, both in the top 5 copper producing countries - expect some negotiation and consequently disruption to production if things go sour. Also, inflation. Bullish.







Corn

Funds are putting their money into agri, inflation-led is likely. CPI data at was out of whack. Also, inflation. Hold to Bullish.





Currencies (more to come)

USD

The dollar is weakening on most pairs - could be what Trump said about it being good for US trade, could also reflect investor confidence, and it could also mean people are actually putting their money into other countries. Hold.



Speaking of which...



JPY

The safe haven for most investors as observed. JPY was ticking upwards hours before the sell-off happened. Additionally, we see strong growth in Japan's economy in 2017, and will likely see the same as Abenomics holds out. Bullish.



EUR

Unknown, this guy is all over the place. Hold.



GBP

Unknown, this guy is all over the place. Hold.





I hope my first post gives you a glimpse of the market, albeit a robust one. If you like me to cover certain areas more in-depth, do let me know and I'll do my best to cover that in my next post. Cheers!

