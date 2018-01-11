Robinhood Retirement Accounts

Before creating a Robinhood Account, consider the tax implications and what your funds will be used for.

Over the past few years I’ve increasingly heard from friends and colleagues, specifically in the 20-30 age range, about how great it is to finally have free trading platforms like Robinhood. I agree. Long gone are the days of calling up your broker and have their agent in New York run up to the counter and place your buy or sell order. Of course it should be free! Although free trades on an easy to use platform is a great way to get millennials interesting in investing, it leaves out the incredibly important aspect of taxes.

“You Saved $106.92 on trade fees last year!”

At the beginning of January my Robinhood app used some good ol’ positive reinforcement to let me know I was doing a great thing by investing through their platform. But when people tell me they use an investing app with free trades, I have to ask, “Do you have a 401k or ROTH IRA set up already?”

Here’s a super simple table of the pros and cons of each:

Taxed before Contribution? Taxed when you sell? Limitations 401K No Yes For Retirement ROTH IRA Yes No For Retirement or qualifying purchases (buy house, schooling, etc.) Free Trading App Yes Yes N/A

Questions to ask yourself:

Does my employer give a contribution match on my 401k? Why am I investing this money? Have you maxed out your ROTH IRA and are not eligible for a 401k?

Employer contribution matches are like getting a 100% return on your money on day one. It's free money for retirement and should NEVER be turned down.

Once you meet the amount for the full match, you need to consider why you're investing the money and when you'll need it. If you have enough money to live comfortably and want to invest the rest for retirement, they should absolutely be in a Retirement-specific accounts (401K, ROTH IRA, Traditional IRA, etc). However, if this money will be needed in the short term, you'll want to either keep it out of the market all together, or put it in safer investments in your bank accounts or through Robinhood.

Lastly, if you've maxed out your $5,500 contribution for your ROTH IRA and don't currently have access to a 401k, feel free to either jump into a no-fee app like Robinhood, or check with your brokerage about when you'll be able to obtain free trades based on your account balances and relationship with them.

- Bryce