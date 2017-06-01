Day 8- June 1, 2017

0 am to 11 am- We both spent this hour updating ourselves on our current portfolio position and any developments about our companies of interest. The portfolio is currently up 1.34% with the top performers being Trevena Pharmaceuticals up 8.15% and Nordic American Tankers up 7.21%.

11 am to 1pm- Taylor came into the intern workroom to discuss our new case study on Ziopharm Oncology Inc. He instructed us to data mine everything we could find on the company and its developments with Ad-RTS-IL-12, a gene compound currently in stage 1 of the oncology pipeline. He also wants us to cover the upcoming ASCO conference in Chicago, that begins tomorrow. We will be following any and all updates from Ziopharm and their closest competitors.

1pm to 4pm- We delved into research of Ziopharm, their current genetic technology, and their oncology pipeline. This is very scientific research and is proving to be challenging.