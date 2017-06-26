The Long Case For Gold

Elevator Pitch

Because of the political turmoil in South Africa the price of Anglo American has dropped share prices to an all time low. Given the long history of Anglo American in the country and the fact that the transition to new leadership is projected to take almost a year it would be reasonable to expect the mining charter to be repealed. Our analysis shows that through regression analysis we can see that Anglo American is being severely undervalued when compared to the current price of commodities in the market place.

Thesis & Catalyst For Anglo American (AAL:LSE)

Anglo American is currently undervalued because political uncertainty has not taken into account the legal and accounting transitions that would need to take place over a year in order for the charter to take effect. In the interim, geopolitical analysts predict that the charter will not stand and given the timetable for this transition it would reasonable to say that Anglo American will take steps to set up transition teams that will not affect day to day operations as much as previously predicted. If the charter does not stand then expect prices to reverberate back to previous levels. Currently prices are at a 6% dip more than any other time in the company's recent history, Legal and foreign challenges have called into question the foundation of the charter and there's strong indication that the current mining charter will not stand and that Anglo American will bounce back from this setback. in addition, foreign demand for precious metals has remained constant during this time and with increased consumption in emerging Asian markets the global commodity price is expected to remain relatively stable.

Valuation

Using a Bollinger Band analysis and a regression analysis we can see that the current valuation of the company is far out of line with historical and current trends. Regression analysis for comparable companies such as Barrick illustrate how uncertainty has allowed the markets to severely underprice Anglo American.

Variant View

If the charter does hold then expect the share price to be further diluted in the short run. Reallocating funds invested in South African's mines to Australia may help eliminate significant geopolitical risk in investor's portfolio to hedge against uncertainty and volatility brought on by the new mandate by South Africa's Mining Charter.

The Case for South Africa

New South African mandate dictates that 30.0% of mining operations within the country must be black owned going forward. This mandate permeates all levels of ownership in companies including middle and lower management Weak domestic spending as well as political turmoil has contributed to South Africa's credit downgrade The transition is subject to litigation and auditing which is projected over the next 12 months

As of 15.06.2017, South Africa's mining industry faces new challenges as the requirement for black ownership in mining companies has jumped to 30.0% from 26.0% over the next twelve months. A caveat in this new mandate is that previously black-owned shares that were subsequently divested do not count toward the new minimum. Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane believes that this regulation will increase the flow of the proceeds from the country's natural resources toward the black population. Additional regulations specify that mining-services must spend at least 80.0% of total expenditures with black-owned companies as well as 70.0% of goods from local black suppliers and shareholders will be mandated to pay 1.0% of annual turnover to communities. Mining companies must also maintain a quota of at least 50.0% of executive directors and 60.0% of senior management be black. Of those position, black women are to make up half of the target. The effort is to help reduce the gap between white and black household earnings where whites are making six times as much as blacks. In the past, similar mandates have had mixed results, making rich blacks richer, but not helping the masses. Additionally, mining companies' community-development pledges have often been unfulfilled or never began.

The Chamber of Mines, who were kept out of the proposal process, opposes the new Mining Charter as it seems unfair and will reduce foreign direct investment. As a result, Anglo American, Sibanye Gold Ltd., Kumba, and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. shares dropped 5.6%, 4.4%, 5.8%, and 6.2% respectively. The South African Rand fell 2.1% against the dollar following the decision. The Rand is forecasted at 15.5 per USD by 2018. The Chamber of Mines will likely appeal the decision citing procedural issues and compliance with the sovereign constitution. Citigroup, Inc. values the nation's wealth in minerals at $2.5 trillion, so any major mining reforms will likely cause significant changes in market value of mining companies' equity and debt.

The mining industry is crucial to South Africa as it employs roughly 500,000 directly and another 500,000 indirectly. This industry represents 7.3% of the South African economy directly in 2016, but an additional 10.0% is indirectly affected by the mining industry. With the trend of rising metal prices as investors seek to rid their portfolios of geopolitical risk, the South African economy could potentially see large capital outflows with increased mining regulation. PwC projects that with the next upstate in the commodity cycle, especially in regards to metals, income per capita in South Africa should rise, but it is unclear if the new regulations will be beneficial due to the offsetting projected reduction in investment. With a reduction in investment, flat growth, and curbed spending, South Africa must scramble to quickly reduce unemployment, which is currently 27.7% (14 year high) and wealth inequality. Consumer spending has seen sharp declines in the automobile and retail sectors, signaling decreasing confidence. However, due to the significant expenditures spent on mining, companies will be unlikely to divest.

Additionally, South Africa has faced considerable economic and political instability in recent months. Back in March, President Jacob Zuma, amongst numerous scandals, fired his finance minister amongst other cabinet members during the midst of a recession in 1Q17, the first since 2009. All three major credit rating agencies have issued downgrades on sovereign debt to junk (with the exception of Moody's at a Baa3 rating) status due to the instability surrounding Zuma. Furthermore, South Africa will likely miss analyst's target 1.3% growth for 2017 and faces major budget issues. The new finance minister Malusi Gigaba signaled that the government intends to stick to its budget and reduce spending in order to uphold investor confidence. The budget-deficit is projected to be 3.3% of GDP by Fitch against the government's target of 3.1%. South Africa has also introduced a bill to ban foreigners from buying land and forcing them into long-term leases instead. To offset the wealth discrepancies between whites and blacks, a wealth tax has been proposed on top of the tax rates being raised for the top bracket by 4.0% to 45.0% in February. Bullish signs appear as wage growth is expected to ease inflation which is currently at 5.3%.

Figure 1 Investor fears have produced one of the largest sell offs of Anglo American in recent history. (source Bloomberg)

Major risks for investors include labor troubles in the mining industry and the economic dependence on metals and minerals exports. Mining companies have notoriously brutal labor conditions already and the mining companies are averse to increasing labor costs by making the already costly mines safer and compensating the miners fairly. On 15.6.2017, Sibanye Gold cut 1,500 jobs due to a strike at the Cooke mine over labor conditions. A South African labor dispute could potentially halt the economy if investors in mining flee in the event of unrest. Furthermore, if Trump cuts fiscal aid to humanitarian causes, further fiscal turmoil will occur.







A comparable company analyses of Anglo American shows how both companies have more favorable positions and less leveraged risk than their counterparts in the same space. This further reinforces the dip in both companies as more indicative of global volatility.

Trading Strategy:

Given the volatility in the country, a long straddle of the country's mining options would be an advisable strategy. This method would hedge risk against the country's mining charter getting stricken down. Political risk analysts indicate that there is a strong possibility of this occurring given the integral nature of mining operations within the country as well as domestic protests against Zuma's regime. Whether this latest incidence escalates the political volatility remains to be seen. Within the next week, South Africa's place in the global economy will be better understood.

Figure 2 Anglo American's 6-month performance interlaid with a two deviation Bollinger band. (source stockcharts.com)

The recent volatility for Anglo American has been completely unprecedented with analysts justifying a short. Compiled with the recent junk bond rating the company's is in uncharted waters wherein credit has tightened and unless the charter is struck down or rather South Africa institutes a quantitative easing process similar to the one implemented in the US expect further losses for one of South Africa's largest companies. If the price approaches -0.5 deviations from the band then expect a put call on the stock.

Final Thoughts:

Even if the charter stands, the legal processes as well as the audits will delay the transition for up to a year. Given the historic lows as well as the political unrest coupled with the influence of mining operations it would be recommended to be bullish on funds such as Anglo American, Barrick, Newcrest, etc due to their strength in the Australian mining sector. Reallocating funds invested in South African's mines to Australia may help eliminate significant geopolitical risk in investor's portfolio to hedge against uncertainty and volatility brought on by the new mandate by South Africa's Mining Charter. In the event the charter stands companies will immediately divest or dilute shares as to weaken the new company ownership. Foreign demand for these precious metals will stay constant and it is because these reasons I would suggest to wait for the 6.0% dip in the market to long shares in Anglo American as well as other comparable companies in the country.