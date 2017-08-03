Is The Biotech Renaissance Upon Us?

Background

CAR T cell therapy has emerged to become one of the fastest growing industries in the biotech space. Essentially, CAR T cell therapy involves the collection of the body’s own T cells in order to genetically reprogram the cells and then reinjecting the cells back into the body. This reinjecting process causes the re-engineered T cell genome to find and eliminate cancer cells. Early clinical trials in patients with melanoma and leukemia showed promising results with remarkable remission rates of over 90%, in fact a study conducted by the American Society of Clinical Oncology in June 2017 concluded “94% patients had a clinical remission of multiple myeloma upon receiving a new type of immunotherapy (CAR T cells). Most patients had only mild side effects." Unlike traditional chemotherapy, CAR T cell therapy targets only cancerous cells and ensures that body’s overall health isn’t damaged in the process. Illustration of how T cells are re-introduced and modified in the body to combat cancerous cells within the body. (Journal of Oncology)

CAR T cell therapy has been proven to be a safe alternative to traditional chemotherapy because of the minimal invasiveness of the re-engineered T cells.

Current Market and Investment Strategy

On July 12, the FDA unanimously approved the first every gene therapy treatment for cancer. Leading the pack is Novartis (NVS) who have developed a drug called CT019 which promises to deliver on the long-awaited prospect of Car T cell cancer treatment.

Figure 1 CT019 approval timeline (Source Oxford BioMedica)

Figure 2 Novartis trend line with a Linear Regression (Source TD Ameritrade)

Within the last 6 months, Novartis’s has held steady despite a few dips within the market. The dips shown above are a result of false rumors and inconclusive clinical studies regarding the market entry of the CT019 drug. Analysts have not determined the extent to which Novartis is expected to perform given approval but estimates range from 4-7% increase to the end of 2017. Novartis also benefits from its diversified holdings in other non high demand drugs such as Clozapine and Tegretol. This diversification will allow Novartis to weather the expected volatility surrounding CT019. Additionally, Novartis's relatively high free cash flow will allow the company to reinvest and remain solvent in the coming months.

As a sector, the biotech space has been especially bullish within the last year and as commercial FDA approval commences the projected value of this space is only expected to further increase.

Other non-cancer related treatments that use CAR T cells will also benefit from approval, for example Bellicum (BLCM) manufactures drugs that make a switch to prevent against graft vs host disease in patients with bone marrow deficiencies; the success of FDA approval for this new treatment would primarily depend on Novartis’s October approval. An advisable investment strategy would be to pair Novartis with Bellicum. This strategy would hedge risk against the risks associated with CT019 and instead would focus on the practical research gained from the drug’s approval, in other words investment in the concept as opposed to the drug. A good metric to evaluate the success of these companies would be to look at the Total Addressable Market (NYSE:TAM) and multiplying that by the company’s perceived price. Because of the heavy R&D, focus of the industry a traditional book to market valuation would give an inaccurate valuation whereas using TAM would give a better indicator of a potential future value. Regardless of CT019 success, the gains in the short term would be primarily associated with the research becoming commercially approved which in turn would act as a catalyst for other drugs and procedures in the same sector.



In early July 2017, Oxford BioMedica (OXB) reached a 100 million dollar partnership with Novartis wherein OXB would investment in the manufacturing and distribution of CT019 in exchange for a royalty on the treatment. Additionally, OXB plans to license out the technology to third party proprietors. Financially, analysts predict OXB will have a positive EBITDA by the end of 2017 due the royalties on their biomedical holdings. Because of OXB's high quality labs and expertise the recent partnership will allow OXB to become the sole distributor and manufacturer of CT019 thus ensuring healthy market share for the firm. The royalty based deal structure will allow OXB to remain at positive cash flow despite ambiguities surrounding the final price of the drug. Conservatively, OXB estimates to make over 82 million dollars just off CT019 royalties alone by the year 2025. Globally, OXB has manufacturing sites in the US and Luxembourg but has distribution capabilities that span the globe.

Global manufacturing and distribution for OXB's CT019 rollout

Investors should look to OXB's positive cash flow and comparatively high EBITDA as signal of it's potential future growth. Furthermore, OXB maintains a high margin of 60-70% and expects a significant increase in biomedical processing fees going forward for the next 5 years.

In summary, a long strategy that takes advantage of the FDA's pending announcement that pairs Novartis, Bellicum, and OxfordBiomedica will ensure a diversified portfolio that takes into account cross integration of biomedical technology as well as strong vertical integration. Going forward, it would be imperative to watch for any updates regarding the final approval process which again is slated for October 2017.

Risks

Because of the scale and lack of precedence for CT019, accommodation of manufacturing technicality remains one of the biggest hurdles for the drug to overcome after potential approval.

Transcripts from Novartis’s Q1 earnings report in April 2017 indicate that Novartis plans a slow rollout of the drug primarily in cancer treatment labs before a mass market release. In addition, the scale and technicality involved in producing a drug of this complexity.

Figure 3 CEO Joseph Jimenez describing the difficulties of CT019 rollout (Source SeekingAlpha.com)

Starting in November, cancer treatment centers will be the primary distributor of the drug and it remains to be seen when a full commercial rollout will become feasible. In the past, complications at this stage would further delay or even cancel rollout of potential cancer treatments. One famous case study is that of Juno Pharmaceuticals (JUNO) which in 2016 cancelled their CAR-T research due unexplained complications in the implementation phase of treatment.

Pricing has also become a contentious focus of the drug given the lack of precedence, high R&D costs, and uncertain political climate. To become commercially viable, Novartis must expand its manufacturing capabilities as well as meet new legal guidelines and regulations to ensure the treatment remains consistent for the CT019 drug. While Novartis is well diversified, with regards to its medical portfolio, the CT019 drug has received the majority of R&D research. A slow rollout of CT019 will increase Novartis’s debt liquidity and extend their liens of credit, and further complicating the pricing model is the drug’s single treatment administration.

CEO Joseph Jimenez hopes that President Trump’s reduction in corporate tax would allow Novartis to remain more solvent in the following years.

Figure 4 CEO Joseph Jimenez and CEO of Novartis Oncology Bruno Strigini discuss the pricing difficulties of CT019. (Source SeekingAlpha.com)



From the above transcript, management will respond to the pricing and bureaucratic obstacles with further econometric research as well as re negations with insurance companies. Industry analysts predict that a single use of CT019 would be priced on the market at 600,000 dollars per patient. The royalty rate given to OXB has not been disclosed publically yet, which will further manipulate the drug's pricing.

Conclusion

While final FDA approval for Novartis’s CAR T cell therapy seems like a forgone conclusion the unprecedented risks in CT019 entry into the market cannot be understated. The technology surrounding the treatment is absolutely groundbreaking and will act as a catalyst in the short term for pharmaceuticals in the cancer treatment space but Novartis’s long-term success with the CT019 drug remains somewhat enigmatic. Regardless, FDA approval will cause a surge in investment in this space and will allow other bio tech companies to diversify their research and invest in other non-cancer related therapies and procedures.

