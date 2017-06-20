401k Armor Discusses: The Ugly Side Of Being A Retirement Plan Sponsor

As a plan sponsor of a retirement plan, an employer has welcomed a significant amount of liability into their organization. There is a commonly known federal law that is used as a playbook for retirement plans, which is the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA). The primary enforcement agencies are our friends at the Department of Labor and the Internal Revenue Service. As part of this law, there are all types of requirements and regulations that must be followed; and the monetary consequences for non-compliance can be directed at the employer as the plan sponsor.

ERISA is a federal law enacted back in 1974 that establishes minimum standards to protect the interests of employee benefit plan participants and beneficiaries.

The primary goals are to:

1. Ensure employees or beneficiaries are well informed about all the options available to them offered with the retirement plan

2. Establish standard conduct for plan fiduciaries

3. Provide for appropriate remedies to employee concerns

When an employer sponsors a retirement plan they have become a fiduciary under ERISA. This means they are personally subject to the standards of conduct under ERISA; and are now acting in the sole interest of the plan participants and beneficiaries. There is a requirement that an employer acts prudently; which requires expertise in all functions of the retirement plan, plan expenses and a documented process for making fiduciary decisions.

Understanding, an employer likely lacks the expertise required, it is common for plan sponsors to hire professionals with the knowledge to carry out or monitor fiduciary functions; essentially providing a level of Retirement Plan Defense. However, even though they hire a professional, the title and responsibilities of fiduciary remains with the plan sponsor in the definition of ERISA. The rationale is that the entire selection process of choosing that professional was a fiduciary act within itself. With that said, it is not possible to fully indemnify a plan sponsor from the inherent risk faced with being the fiduciary to the retirement plan.

The industry is just starting to embrace the idea that plan sponsors are looking for companies that can provide good prudent processes and assist with administration to help mitigate your risk. These types of companies are commonly referred to as 3(16) Plan Administrators, which is derived from a definition within section 3(16) of ERISA. Although, if the DOL or IRS chooses to impose monetary consequences for non-compliance, which are traditionally initiated by an employee complaint, audit or even self-correction; the plan sponsor remains responsible and could be assessed the fine or penalty. And, the cost for non-compliance is no joke, it can be minimal to a substantial range (millions of dollars).

Knowing the inherent risk, it is important that a plan sponsor is diligent when hiring retirement plan professionals. Ensure that the service provider is outlining all administrative tasks, and to what extent they are taking on a fiduciary role. It is also prudent to determine if they are willing to be accountable for their errors and reimburse for non-compliance, as a result of their actions; this is not common for all service providers.

Offering a 401k is a noble act, and yes, it exposes an employer to risk and expense; but, this selfless benefit will follow employees for the rest of their lives.

