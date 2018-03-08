Vega – The Ugly Duckling Of AMD

Flashback

August of 2017 has been terrible for AMD investors. RX Vega launch was painful to watch, and high expectations made it that much more difficult for Vega to be a success. While the business team managed to save some grace by pitching Freesync compatibility as a cost-benefit vs. G sync (1)(6), it just was not enough to convince NVIDIA fans to switch over to Team Red. We will never know for sure since cryptocurrency boom just wiped out the stock (lack of supply of HBM2 memory) and didn’t leave much for gamers anyway. But, Vega is not done yet.

Vega architecture was meant to be the Swiss army knife for Radeon. While Zen has surprised many, shortly after, Vega took the spotlight. GPU team was facing an impossible challenge – to beat Pascal for gaming, compute and mobile needs with one design. Pascal has shown its might, and with NVIDIA’s extensive software optimizations over the years in the gaming sector, Radeon would have to have created a card that has much more horsepower just to make up for its lack of driver integrations.

Competing in the data center segment with Pascal was much easier for Vega due to its compute advantage. Unexpected introduction of the new architecture – Volta by NVIDIA just put Radeon Instinct at the back of the news feed altogether. Vega lacked tensor cores and the wow factor quickly dissipated. AMD hopes to change that with 7nm Vega coming in 2H 2018 (8). Vega, however, still has one more battle to fight – mobile, and oh boy does it shine brightly.

Intel and Vega (getting technical)

When the Intel Vega partnership was announced, the decision seemed confusing at best. Before the partnership, Intel processors required dedicated GPU’s to compete with AMD’s anticipated Ryzen Mobile. The integrated graphics of Intel were simply too weak to handle anything more than basic MS office operations. The result of such hardware combination took up much more space, meaning laptops had to be bulky and drained battery faster when using dedicated GPU power. Giving Intel access to compact RX Vega mobile chips with stacked HBM2 memory meant giving up the only advantage AMD had under its belt.

This was very big for AMD since that was the first time in a long while they were able to position their products in the “premium” category. If rumors are to be true, performance results of Ryzen mobile 2700U Vega 10 will be competitive with that of the newest discrete NVIDIA MX150 (4), while at the same time not taking up more space than the processor alone. Giving up that advantage could have been a significant loss for AMD, but that was never the case and here is why.

Intel and Rx Vega M EMIB joined modules come in 65W and 100W variants (1). Meanwhile Ryzen 2700U APU is rated at a mere 15W (3). The power consumption difference is so dramatic that they would never be in similar product lines or price range in a good way [Figure 1]. An Intel Vega hybrid is unlikely to make it’s way into Ultra-thin laptops since the average battery would last for an hour under full load while excessive heat will quickly becoming a problem. Not to mention the higher cost of HBM2 memory would place the laptop high up on the price shelf. As a result, the two products would not compete with each other until and if AMD implements an EMIB variant of its own. So, in the end, AMD can capture both market segments but needs to allocate a marketing budget only to one of them.

What’s more intriguing is that out of the rated 65W, Intel processor consumes 45W (5), leaving 20W for Vega RX. At this power rating, the RX Vega mobile chip is able to compete with mobile GTX 1050, which has a much higher TDP rating in the midst of 40W and 50W (1)(2).

Vega has shown to be much more efficient at lower clocks than Pascal in mining and now in mobile. Having the upper hand in the Ultra-thin premium segment with Rx Vega M is a cause to celebrate. Now its just a matter of calculating the total addressable market opportunity that Vega can capture in high performance mobile with RX Vega M, and APU product offerings.

Vega in 2018

With both solutions considered (Rx Vega mobile and Vega in APU’s), the AMD consumer would have to be inclined to use the GPU as much as the CPU. Convincing Intel users to switch to AMD products is more challenging if they do not need the extra power of dedicated GPU. That cuts down the potential market by a sizeable chunk of users, with gamers, designers, and engineers remaining. That being said, ideally analyzing each of the segments individually and summing them up would be the basis of more accurate estimation. For this analysis, we will be looking at the gaming segment only. There is some overlap error that will take place between the segments described but gaming niche has more data available, and we can get a ballpark on potential revenue numbers.

Presently there were about 125 million PCs sold. Based on the steam survey (10), the Nvidia laptop dedicated graphics segment makes up at least 4.06% [Figure 2] or 5 million of all PC users on Steam. Nvidia uses downclocked desktop cards for high-end gaming laptops as well, and steam does not distinguish between the two. To avoid calculation error, I did not account for those GPUs in my analysis even though it targets the RX Vega M to some degree in the ULV class. The 5 million laptops, on the other hand, are a direct market for the Ryzen 2700U. At an average price of $100 per APU, the TAM is equivalent to $500 million just for the gaming market in direct competition with entry Nvidia dedicated GPUs.

Also, Intel GPU market share amounted to 5.05% [Figure 3]. Similarly to Nvidia, Intel processors have the same nomenclature in desktops as they do in laptops for their GPUs. That does not matter in the end since the desktop Ryzen APU (2400G and 2200G) will compete in the desktop segment and the Ryzen 2700U or 2500U will deliver better results for gamers that are currently gaming on IGP in laptops. To conclude, another TAM equivalent to 6.3 million PC users could be added. At $100 price per chip, we could be looking at another potential $630 million in revenue.

Due to lack of expensive HBM2 in APUs, the premium margins should be sustainable. The addressable market sizes calculated above are very conservative due to the exclusion of other potential segments. RX Vega M will be competing with Nvidia high-performance video cards, getting a sense of that market is difficult, but it will have the fattest margins. Nvidia high-performance mobile graphics cards were introduced as recently as May 30 of 2017 for Max-Q 1060. More data should trickle into 2018.

Conclusion

To sum up, AMD could add another $1.13 billion to revenue with the introduction of Vega mobile and APUs via gaming segment. However, the upgrade cycle has slowed to 5 - 6 years based on last reports from Intel (11). Considering that majority of Ryzen laptops will be hitting the shelves in 2018 Q2, only 3 quarters of sales will be recorded. If* the Intel Meltdown vulnerability accelerates that upgrade cycle to 2 years, AMD should be able to collect $600 million in revenue in 2018 from those product segments. Should coincide nicely with Ryzen 2 launch, and EPYC ramp.