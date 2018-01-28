===

Chatboard Highlights: Latest news on stocks & securities we hold in our Portfolio

Below is a listing of the latest news on stocks and securities we hold in our portfolio, in addition to some key economic news, which were shared on our Chatboard by HDO Members. I wish to thank all HDO members who are contributing, and special thanks to members dannyp52, Couch, Phil in OKC, Head Wrench, joshgi1, Governor19, BzNews, BrainRain1, Sassey, Dean 500, darrylawe, Jozsef Pengel, Isaac Z, Risk Reward, JoeRetired, GlennDawsonsodd, annel1, saruehle, Theodore Savas, testrelka, see44h, ZEPPRO, James BF, PapaAlan, Corsair Capital, HopeAlpha, dougn, thebellsareringing, CDNEH, Original Braila, and others who contribute to our Chatboard.

===

Posts up to January 28

OIL PRICES

finance.yahoo.com Oil hits $71 for first time since 2014 on tighter supply and weak dollar Oil hit $71 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since 2014, supported by OPEC-led supply curbs, a record-breaking run of declines in U.S. crude inventories and a weaker U.S. dollar. At 1430 GMT, Brent eased to $70.95, still up 42 cents. "The continuous fall in U.S. oil inventories and the...

U.S. crude oil production is expected to surpass 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, on the way to a record ahead of previous forecasts, according to the U.S.government's Energy Information Administration.

oilprice.com What Could Push Oil To $100? | OilPrice.com With oil prices rising to near 3-year highs, some analysts now even predict $100 Brent in 2019 as they forecast a drop in non-U.S. oil production..

$T

www.nextgov.com AT&T Captures Classified NSA Tech Contract After a bid protest, AT&T can now move forward on work it will carry out under NSA’s classified Groundbreaker contract, worth billions.

COMMODITIES

www.seeitmarket.com Are Commodity Bulls On The Brink Of A Major Breakout? - See It Market A key commodity index has formed an ascending triangle price pattern, offering commodity bulls a distinct opportunity in 2018. Chris Kimble notes that this pattern is sometimes seen as a reversal pattern marking the end of downtrends.

seekingalpha.com Hi-Crush: Crushing Expectations Will Continue Distribution growth was better than expected after conservative initiation.

New bullish news and analysis will stoke investor concern in the near-term.

Buybacks and continued oil bullishness could create faster unit appreciation than most would expect.

BULL MARKET - TEN MORE YEARS TO GO AND COUNTING



$CEFL and $BDCL

tinyurl.com CEFL Dividend Yield Now 19.5% After The Rebalancing CEFL has a 19.5% yield on annualized monthly compounded basis, after the 11 new additions to the index are included. There are reasons to buy CEFL, but also rea..



seekingalpha.com This Is The Best Bullish Oil Thesis You Will Read The letter we share below is one of the best bullish oil letters we've read to date.

Goehring and Rozencwajg does an excellent job explaining why they see oil prices potentially reaching triple digits this year.



While our forecast is not that bullish, there are merits to consider why their forecast may be right.

Sell-side analysts don't even see the possibility of WTI going above $65/bbl this year.

BULL MARKET: ECONOMY

www.marketwatch.com Major stock indexes close at record highs as economy remains in growth mode All the main U.S. stock benchmarks finished at record levels on Friday as the latest data indicated the economy steadily expanded at the end of 2017 even if the growth rate fell short of expectations. Gross domestic product for the fourth quarter rose 2.6% as consumption and business activity picked up.

Chart 1 vividly shows, we are now drawing down global inventories at the fastest rate ever experienced. - http://www.gorozen.com/

$AINV $APO

$APO $ARCC

TAX REFORM: CONVERSIONS



$ARCC

www.valuewalk.com Barron's 2018 Roundtable Notes: Scott Black's Stock Picks We estimate that Lam will have $10.3 billion of revenue in fiscal 2018, up 28% year over year, and $3.065 billion in profit before taxes. With a 14% tax rate, after-tax income will total $2.6 billion. Divide by 182 million shares, fully diluted, and you get $14.48 a share in earnings.

$CEFL



seekingalpha.com CEFL Dividend Yield Now 19.5% After The Rebalancing CEFL has a 19.5% yield on annualized monthly compounded basis, after the 11 new additions to the index are included. There are reasons to buy CEFL, but also rea..

$T

seekingalpha.com Enjoy Some Time Warner With Your 'T'? The AT&T/Time Warner merger is hung up in court. Time Warner stock is plenty strong on its own merits. Share prices are quietly drifting up. A sound Time Warner..

$SEP



seekingalpha.com A Win-Win For Enbridge & Spectra The management teams at Enbridge and Spectra Energy Partners announced a swap of GP and IDR interests in exchange for equity. The move further cements control o..

All 11 $SPX sectors are reporting earnings growth for Q4, led by the Energy.

BULL MARKET



$EPR

seekingalpha.com The Seesaw: Interest Rates Up, REITs Down As interest rates rise, prices of our watch list candidates are slowly creeping towards our target entry prices. Our appetite for more EPR Properties is being w..

BULL MARKET: GAPPING UP!

BULL MARKET: GDP Fourth-quarter GDP up 2.6%

video.cnbc.com Fourth-quarter GDP up 2.6% CNBC's Steve Liesman breaks down the numbers behind the U.S. economy's 2.6% growth in the fourth-quarter.

BULL MARKET: MARKET BREADTH