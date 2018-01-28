Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

January 28

Chatboard Highlights: Latest news on stocks & securities we hold in our Portfolio

Below is a listing of the latest news on stocks and securities we hold in our portfolio, in addition to some key economic news, which were shared on our Chatboard by HDO Members. I wish to thank all HDO members who are contributing, and special thanks to members dannyp52, Couch, Phil in OKC, Head Wrench, joshgi1, Governor19, BzNews, BrainRain1, Sassey, Dean 500, darrylawe, Jozsef Pengel, Isaac Z, Risk Reward, JoeRetired, GlennDawsonsodd, annel1, saruehle, Theodore Savas, testrelka, see44h, ZEPPRO, James BF, PapaAlan, Corsair Capital, HopeAlpha, dougn, thebellsareringing, CDNEH, Original Braila, and others who contribute to our Chatboard.

Posts up to January 28

OIL PRICES

Oil hits $71 for first time since 2014 on tighter supply and weak dollar

Oil hit $71 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since 2014, supported by OPEC-led supply curbs, a record-breaking run of declines in U.S. crude inventories and a weaker U.S. dollar. At 1430 GMT, Brent eased to $70.95, still up 42 cents. "The continuous fall in U.S. oil inventories and the...

U.S. crude oil production is expected to surpass 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, on the way to a record ahead of previous forecasts, according to the U.S.government's Energy Information Administration.

What Could Push Oil To $100? | OilPrice.com

With oil prices rising to near 3-year highs, some analysts now even predict $100 Brent in 2019 as they forecast a drop in non-U.S. oil production..

$T

AT&T Captures Classified NSA Tech Contract

After a bid protest, AT&T can now move forward on work it will carry out under NSA’s classified Groundbreaker contract, worth billions.

COMMODITIES

Are Commodity Bulls On The Brink Of A Major Breakout? - See It Market

A key commodity index has formed an ascending triangle price pattern, offering commodity bulls a distinct opportunity in 2018. Chris Kimble notes that this pattern is sometimes seen as a reversal pattern marking the end of downtrends.

Hi-Crush: Crushing Expectations Will Continue

Distribution growth was better than expected after conservative initiation.
New bullish news and analysis will stoke investor concern in the near-term.
Buybacks and continued oil bullishness could create faster unit appreciation than most would expect.

BULL MARKET - TEN MORE YEARS TO GO AND COUNTING

The Bull Market Will Last Another Decade: Fundstrat

Prepare for liftoff: the S&P 500 can hit 6,000 or even 15,000 by 2029, says noted strategist Tom Lee.

FERC Orders ETP To Halt Work On One Rover Natgas Pipeline

Delays possible in the completion of ETP’s $4.2 billion Rover project.

$CEFL and $BDCL

CEFL Dividend Yield Now 19.5% After The Rebalancing

CEFL has a 19.5% yield on annualized monthly compounded basis, after the 11 new additions to the index are included. There are reasons to buy CEFL, but also rea..


This Is The Best Bullish Oil Thesis You Will Read

The letter we share below is one of the best bullish oil letters we've read to date.
Goehring and Rozencwajg does an excellent job explaining why they see oil prices potentially reaching triple digits this year.

While our forecast is not that bullish, there are merits to consider why their forecast may be right.
Sell-side analysts don't even see the possibility of WTI going above $65/bbl this year.           

BULL MARKET: ECONOMY

Major stock indexes close at record highs as economy remains in growth mode

All the main U.S. stock benchmarks finished at record levels on Friday as the latest data indicated the economy steadily expanded at the end of 2017 even if the growth rate fell short of expectations. Gross domestic product for the fourth quarter rose 2.6% as consumption and business activity picked up.

Chart 1 vividly shows, we are now drawing down global inventories at the fastest rate ever experienced. - http://www.gorozen.com/

$AINV $APO

Financial Services 'Safer' Dividend Big Gains By Apollo, MVC, TriplePoint, AllianceBernstein & TPG, Per Broker January Targets

Top 10 'safer' dividend Financial Services stocks, for net gain were OCSI, AZIHY, AZIHF, SCM, TSLX, APO, AB, TPVG, MVC, & AINV. They averaged 12.12% predicted 1

$APO $ARCC
TAX REFORM: CONVERSIONS

Blackstone and Rivals Should Curb the Urge to Convert

For alternative asset managers mulling a switch from partnership to corporation, the cons outweigh the pros.

$ARCC

Barron's 2018 Roundtable Notes: Scott Black's Stock Picks

We estimate that Lam will have $10.3 billion of revenue in fiscal 2018, up 28% year over year, and $3.065 billion in profit before taxes. With a 14% tax rate, after-tax income will total $2.6 billion. Divide by 182 million shares, fully diluted, and you get $14.48 a share in earnings.

$CEFL

$T

Enjoy Some Time Warner With Your 'T'?

The AT&T/Time Warner merger is hung up in court. Time Warner stock is plenty strong on its own merits. Share prices are quietly drifting up. A sound Time Warner..

$SEP

A Win-Win For Enbridge & Spectra

The management teams at Enbridge and Spectra Energy Partners announced a swap of GP and IDR interests in exchange for equity. The move further cements control o..

All 11 $SPX sectors are reporting earnings growth for Q4, led by the Energy.

BULL MARKET

These 27 S&P 500 stocks are blowing away the market with gains of 15% or more this month

Measuring the S&P: 23% of its components are up at least 10% so far in 2018 while 35 are in the red.

CiovaccoCapital
Extremely Rare Signal Provides Bull/Bear Insight

$EPR

The Seesaw: Interest Rates Up, REITs Down

As interest rates rise, prices of our watch list candidates are slowly creeping towards our target entry prices. Our appetite for more EPR Properties is being w..

BULL MARKET: GAPPING UP!

Study: the stock market is gapping up

BULL MARKET: GDP Fourth-quarter GDP up 2.6%

Fourth-quarter GDP up 2.6%

CNBC's Steve Liesman breaks down the numbers behind the U.S. economy's 2.6% growth in the fourth-quarter.

BULL MARKET: MARKET BREADTH

U.S. Equities Weekly Outlook: Rally Participation Strong - See It Market

Stocks are trading at all-time highs on Friday. The broader U.S. equities bull trend is benefiting from strengthening market breadth, while excessive investor optimism continues to be a nagging concern.


Every one of the world’s big economies is now growing for the first time since GFC -- NYT
Speaking of valuations, if you think stocks are expensive take a look at the alternatives... -- Callum Thomas

BULL MARKET-IN-CHIEF

How Donald Trump, America's Salesman-In-Chief, Won Over CEOs At Davos | Stock News & Stock Market Analysis - IBD

Donald Trump spoke with conviction to global CEOs and politicians in Davos about America's economic turnaround and new-found vitality. It was a winning message.

BULL MARKET: TAX REFORM $1,000 BONUSES

Bernie Marcus talks tax reform under President Trump

Home Depot offering one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 for U.S. hourly workers.

ETFs have changed investing forever. It's now a $3.4 TRILLION industry. -- WSJ

BULL MARKET: ACTIVE ASSET ALLOCATION -- Callum Thomas

Topdown Charts
Active Asset Allocation in 2018
West Texas Crude Oil (WTI) is currently trading near $64/barrel, and appears to be breaking out of a bullish flag. Oil has cleared chart resistance in the $63 area, and there is little overhead above current prices. -- Mark Arbeter

BULL MARKET; EMPLOYMENT

Half of new jobs were created in these 5 states

More than half of the new jobs in the United States last year were created in just five states, writes Rex Nutting.

BULL MARKET: WAGES -- RETAIL

Will The Trump Tax Cuts Makes Wages, Growth Sizzle? Here's The Evidence | Stock News & Stock Market Analysis - IBD

Starbucks is investing about 40% of its tax windfall, including a wage hike. That's a bigger share than many other companies.

OIL PRODUCTION/PRICES

Inside Oil Giant Shell's Race to Remake Itself For a Low-Price World

"We won't be sitting ducks."

OIL PRODUCTION: IRAN

Oil production at Iran's West Karoun nearly doubled in the past year:

Oil production from the West Karoun oilfields in southwest Iran nearly doubled in the past year, oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said in an interview broadcast live on state TV Saturday.

In 2017, a solar module producing one watt of power cost only around one-fifth of what it did in 2010.

TRADING: VOLATILTIY

Bulls on Wall Street
Quick Tip On Being A Great Stock Trader
This is the reality of trading that most traders never find out. -- Rayner Teo
Positive sales surprise % so far at a record high... also explains a lot. -- Callum Thomas
