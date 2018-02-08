===

Chatboard Highlights: Latest news on stocks & securities we hold in our Portfolio

Below is a listing of the latest news on stocks and securities we hold in our portfolio, in addition to some key economic news, which were shared on our Chatboard by HDO members. I wish to thank all HDO members who are contributing, and special thanks to members dannyp52, Couch, Phil in OKC, Head Wrench, joshgi1, Governor19, BzNews, BrainRain1, Sassey, Dean 500, darrylawe, Jozsef Pengel, Isaac Z, Risk Reward, JoeRetired, GlennDawsonsodd, annel1, saruehle, Theodore Savas, testrelka, see44h, ZEPPRO, James BF, PapaAlan, Corsair Capital, HopeAlpha, dougn, thebellsareringing, CDNEH, Original Braila, Qu243, Gregg McKnight and others who contribute to our Chatboard.

Posts up to February 8

This week HDO member 'Gregg McKnight' posted his experiences and shared some of his knowledge about algorithmic trading and using EMA. Here are some of his messages posted on our Chatboard.

Gregg McKnight on Algorithmic Trading and using EMA:

Algorithmic Trading

For many years I provided technical guidance to Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and other Wall street firms on how to design computer systems for automated trading. I spent many weeks with principle leaders in these firms understanding their needs and advising how they design their systems to improve performance and efficiency. Nearly all firms use algorithms for many environments, with numerous data sources including social media…but one feature of these algorithms is to exploit weaknesses in the market and to monetize this weakness. By weakness, I mean fear and greed.

Fear is a very powerful emotion and stocks go down much faster than up. By observing stock trading trends and metrics algorithms can determine the level of fear and monetize this. Initially fear is correlated with a lack of trading volume on the buy side. When this is detected algorithms will sell shares. Without a significant population of buyers this pushes prices lower triggering stop loss events sending share prices lower still. Even if we don’t use stop losses humans often panic and sell shares to preserve an investment. This can capitulate into a massive downward price trend and volume. Once volume on the sell side has exhausted algorithms switch to buying back the shares that were sold (typically short) and making money on the buy side of the trade too. As a result, price and volume swings have greatly amplified in the past decade.



Clearly this is a very brief overview of the many factors considered by algorithm trading. But one thing is clear to me. I never use exposed stops, they are just a guaranteed way for an algorithm to take my shares. I always keep a list of shares I want to own and during wild swings to the downside, when I am scared to death, I buy. This simply strategy has served me well. This can occur over a day or many weeks depending upon the trading behavior of the equity.

I often chuckle when I hear people ask what news drove my stock up or down. While there is often legitimate news that will move share price (like earnings, new offering, dividend changes, etc.) 40 – 60% of the time an algorithm is exploiting share price because of triggers correlated with fear or greed. News reporters then write a specious story to placate our need for an explanation of why our stock moved.

To my knowledge it would be very difficult to detect algorithmic trading from human trading with absolute certainty. But if you have a real-time trading platform you can see the Level II quotes and/or the Index averages going into a blur. I saw this on Friday and Monday. That is as good as a fingerprint for algorithmic trading as I could offer. I say this because it is highly unlikely humans are entering buy/sell orders at that rate. This will also correlate with a rapid downward movement in share price because there are no buyers stepping up to support the market. And in fact, the lack of buy side volume is one of the factors determined by the algorithm before it starts a short sell campaign.

Furthermore, algorithmic trading will have a much greater impact on the sell side because on the sell side the algorithm can manufacture shares. E.g. Borrow shares to sell short that are not already owned. Shares can be lent multiple times increasing the volume of shares sold amplifying the impact to the down side.

The algorithms run on thousands of machines, constantly looking for opportunity to exploit price movement. Some look at second intervals, hours, then days. One doesn't stand a chance against that level of resource. I don't try. I'm not trading, I'm investing, so I'm more interested in using the 10,20,50 and 100 EMAs to better understand where support exists and use this to influence my buy point. If you look at the chart I posted for $AMZN you will see that it has a history of support at the 20 day EMA. So this would be more influential for my decision. But this could be different for another issue. Before I buy any stock I see where support has been and try to be patient to buy once support is reached and depending upon the share watch carefully to see if support is breached...as there are no guarantees!

$AMZN example

$AMZN was shorted from 1490 down to 1320 in two days. But its such a strong stock it held at its 20 day EMA. It is often helpful to look back and see where support has been historically. This is where the algos will target.

$IVV example with EMA

An uncomplicated way I use this to my advantage is to leverage the “reversion to the mean” of share prices. Every investor should understand this principle. Chart the share price using the 20, 50, and 100-day exponential moving average (NYSEMKT:EMA), (also used by the algorithms). Know that algorithms will short stock well above these averages (determined by historical performance) and cover the share when the price hits support. A fast-moving stock may only hit its 10 or 20-day EMA while other shares will come back to the 50 or 100 EMA. The algorithm will determine which EMA is likely to provide support. But if that support is broken it will dump even more shares to target the next level of support. My strategy is to purchase at these EMA and NEVER anytime else. This requires patience, but it limits down side risk and greatly improves odds of a profitable investment. Look at the chart of $IVV the S&P 500 ETF. Yesterday it came right back down to its 100-day EMA and is now bouncing off. It is now in at a good buy point. But this technique requires one to keep a close eye on the share price to see if 100-day support fails in the next few days. If that happened I might sell and pick back up at the next level of support (200-day EMA).

Reversion to the mean - chart primer

Here is a single chart primer that outlines the basics of what I have been saying about EMA and reversion to the mean:

Using EMA or SMA, which duration

In general the EMA is preferred because it weights the more recent share price and is more timely. From Investopedia: An exponential moving average (EMA) is a type of moving average that is similar to a simple moving average, except that more weight is given to the latest data. It's also known as the exponentially weighted moving average. This type of moving average reacts faster to recent price changes than a simple moving average.

The wall street firms hire the brightest mathematicians and data scientists to develop these algorithms. My explanation is a very simplistic view. I have seen algorithms that even mine Twitter, Facebook, and dozens of investment websites for comments to come up with a crowd sourced fear index to modulate the risk taken in program trading. But in general the EMAs are used because they are faster acting than SMAs.

The duration of the EMA is very dependent upon the historical movement of the stock. Algorithms will look back in time and determine which EMAs have historically provided support. The popular ones are 10, 20, 50 for very fast moving stocks. And 20, 50, 100 for slower moving ones. For technology stocks I actually use 10, 20, 50, especially when in a bull market. For everything else I would switch to 20, 50, 100.

Which chart program?

Just about any chart program will provide the EMA (10,20,100). Stockcharts.com is perhaps the best but it an expensive pay to use service. Bigcharts.com can be used for free but it is cluttered with ads. If I were you I would get access to the Fidelity Active Trader Pro (I use this) or E*TRADE, Schawb et al. platforms. Stock charting are integral components of these platforms. You don't have to be a trader to make use of technical information. I cant imagine making investments without this information.

Read more

If you want an entertaining and informative book to read on one aspect of program trading; high frequency trading, pick up the book "Flash Boys" by Michael Lewis. It will open your eyes to what is happening to our investments! Critics have claimed it's not 100% factual but I believe it provides a good overview.

STALLED MARKET | FX Empire



FORECAST:

Momentum is going to be a major concern for investors early in the week because of the presence of strong downside momentum at Friday’s close. The markets are going to have to “clean-up” a little before I think we’ll see a true trend develop.



There is only one major economic report this week. It is the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI. This report could generate a mild reaction in the markets, but I think bigger moves and increased volatility are likely to be generated by a pair of Fed speakers on Wednesday.



Speeches by FOMC Members William Dudley and John Williams will be watched closely for their opinions on the Fed monetary policy statement and inflation.



The S&P 500 Remains Above Its 40 Day 50 Day 60 Day 70 Day 80 Day 90 Day 100 Day 110 Day 120 Day 130 Day 140 Day 150 Day 160 Day 170 Day 180 Day 190 Day 200 Day @Ciovacco Capital

S&P 500's Trend

Left Side Is Feb 2, 2018 -- Right Side Is Oct 2, 2008 | Ciovacco Capital

Recent Bond Market Sell-Off, In Historical Perspective

@Deutsche Bank

BULL MARKET: OVERSOLD

seekingalpha.com Is The Smart Money Still Bullish? Was last week's sell-off a normal pullback or the start of something worse? The evidence argues that smart money traders are still bullish. Preliminary indicati..

Despite the evident weakness, Friday’s sell-off also had the appearance of being somewhat climactic. The very fact that the new high-new low ratio on the NYSE was nearly 1:8 is in itself an indication that the recent selling has been overdone. Historically, whenever the number of stocks making new 52-week lows approaches 400, a significant bottom is close at hand. The number of stocks making new lows on Friday was the highest since November 2016, which signified the end of a 4-month internal correction.

IT'S ALL THE FED'S FAULT -- How The Fed May Kill The 2018 Stock Rally

By Mark Kolakowski | January 4, 2018 — 2:45 PM EST



seekingalpha.com Don't Get So Emotional, Baby: Fear & Greed Trader On Tackling Market Turbulence Emotion is the investor’s enemy. It is also extremely difficult to vanquish.

Fear & Greed Trader has figured out how to remove emotion from his investing approach and stay the course, despite market mood swings.

He's eyeing big opportunities in tech, energy, and materials - read on for some ideas you may be able to use in your own portfolio.

DOW PLUNGES 567 POINTS THEN CLOSES UP 567 POINTS



The Dow Jones industrial average gained 567 points, or 2.3 percent, recouping nearly half of the 1,175-point plunge it took the day before.

The index of 30 big-name U.S. companies ended up at 24,912.



On its way there, the Dow took several harrowing turns during the day, opening with a plunge of 567 points — coincidentally, the exact same amount it wound up gaining at the closing bell.



BULL MARKET PLUNGE | CIOVACCO CAPITAL



