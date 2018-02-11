===

Chatboard Highlights: Latest news on stocks & securities we hold in our Portfolio

Below is a listing of the latest news on stocks and securities we hold in our portfolio, in addition to some key economic news, which were shared on our Chatboard by HDO members. I wish to thank all HDO members who are contributing, and special thanks to members dannyp52, Couch, Phil in OKC, Head Wrench, joshgi1, Governor19, BzNews, BrainRain1, Sassey, Dean 500, darrylawe, Jozsef Pengel, Isaac Z, Risk Reward, JoeRetired, GlennDawsonsodd, annel1, saruehle, Theodore Savas, testrelka, see44h, ZEPPRO, James BF, PapaAlan, Corsair Capital, HopeAlpha, dougn, thebellsareringing, CDNEH, Original Braila, Qu243, Gregg McKnight and others who contribute to our Chatboard.

Posts up to February 11

$LADR

seekingalpha.com The True Value Of Ladder Capital I am very interested in the value of one REIT that I own because of recent events related to an unsolicited non-binding proposal letter. Credit management is es..

$CBL

10% REBOUND

Fear index approaching level where bottoms occur. ~joshgi1

SPY Weekly last 2 times SPY lost the weekly 20 EMA (red line) it found support at the weekly 50 EMA (green line). ~joshgi1

SELLOFF: WHO, WHAT TO BLAME



One of Wall Street's most cited observers of market volatility says the fundamentals haven't changed, calling this a technical pullback.

A big unwinding of the "long-stocks, short-volatility" trade is seen as a reason for the spike in volatility, but others point to electronic market makers and traders following certain strategies.

Whether the market drop is because of humans or computers, everyone is looking for signs the de-leveraging is over.

COMPUTERIZED TRADING

MARKET DROP: MACHINE-MADE, NOT MAN-MADE



www.postandcourier.com Machine traders made the stock market move Just as President Donald Trump had nothing to do with the stock market’s rise, despite the almost 60 boastful tweets he has posted about it since being elected, he has..

www.valuewalk.com Don't Blame The Algorithms For The Market Crash? - ValueWalk No, don’t blame the algorithms, says Ralf Roth, chief executive officer at Quantitative Brokers. Causation for the market crash was first due to a fundamental concern followed by logical if-then events that resulted in a leveraged volatility train wreck that …

Roth says it was a fundamental concern over interest rates that triggered the initial sharp price move, which resulted in volatility triggers in systematic investment programs selling. While this was a factor, the largest issue in the market sell-off was not due to algorithms, but rather the highly leveraged volatility trading products that caused a correlation breakdown, he said.

BLACKROCK EXPLAINS

gooruf.com Stock Fall – What Happened? BlackRock Explains - Gooruf | UK News The stock market slump of this week has seen 'absolute carnage' for investors in the Equity market before recovering some of its losses yesterday. Blackrock provides a clearer perspective of the swoon and what it means for long-term growth for countries and investors.

$XBI weekly - coming into strong support at the weekly 20 EMA.

MARKET SELLOFF: "IT MEANS NOTHING" | BNK Invest

My Plan to Grab Big Gains (and Dividends) From the Selloff

So stocks have had their steepest nosedive in seven years, and with the whipsawing market we've seen since, you might --might-- be entertaining the knee-jerk urge to sell.



"I have one word for you: don't."

SHOPPING LIST

El- Erian: DON'T PANIC

DON'T AGITATE, ALLOCATE



www.forbes.com Don't Panic: 3 Things Investors Should Do During A Correction The second important thing to do when markets fall is to make sure your assets are allocated properly. It is important to have a diversified portfolio and make sure your assets are not overly concentrated in one asset class at any given time.

DON'T GIVE UP

BOND BLUNDER

RECOVERY

A month after a 4% drop, historically speaking, the S&P 500 is higher 54% of the time, and gains an average of 0.87% over that period.



The odds are only slightly better on a three-month basis—it is positive 56% of the time—but the gains are significantly higher, with an average advance of 6.11%, which would be enough to erase the day’s drop.

ETFs



YOU CAN DO IT -- TONY ROBBINS

Remarkable: Since 1993, if you bought SPY on open/sold on close each day, return would be -5.2%...but if you did opposite & bought on close/sold on open next day, return would be 568% (meaning more than ALL performance came in after-hours trading) Source: @bespokeinvest

MARKET BOTTOM

OVERSOLD

Then there is the fact that the major indices all revisited their Tuesday lows and the number of stocks making new lows contracted. This is the first time we've seen this all week when the market has gone down. On Tuesday the NYSE saw 479 new lows and Thursday there were 208 new lows. Oh sure it's possible we collapse in the next few days and there are more than 500 new lows but for now there were fewer and that's a small positive divergence.

ALGO THE ENEMY

'Herd Behavior On Steroids'



As alluded to by Rosenbluth, algorithmic trading, also called program trading, can create self-reinforcing trends that unfold at lightning speed, far *beyond the ability of human investors and traders to keep up and undertake evasive action. In fact, some programs are designed precisely to follow trends, and *the recent correction in stock prices was intensified as these algorithms suddenly shifted from buying to selling.

VOLATILITY IS THE PROBLEM, NOT THE ANSWER



"the internal algorithm for it dictated that it needed to be stopped out.”



www.benzinga.com Was This Week A 'Healthy' Pullback? Doesn't Seem Like It. With low rates and a grinding higher, low volatility environment like we saw in 2017, it was easy for investors and fund managers to get complacent. This was especially true after...4

According to Michael Schmanske, formerly of Barclays where he oversaw volatility products, “The problem with your XIV and the other levereds is they’re always daily resetting, and there's always the potential that they can blow up on you,” he said, noting that *the XIV imploded* “not because it necessarily is a bad trading vehicle, but because *the internal algorithm for it dictated that it needed to be stopped out.”*

THE SECURITIZATION OF VOLATILITY: WORSE THAN SUBPRIME MORTGAGES

At least with a mortgage property was purchased. Not so with "Volatility." It's a pure gamble. There is no industrial product, no commodity, no software and no, not even baby diapers. The buyer is placing a bet -- pure and simple. -- Just because the SEC sanctions it doesn't mean it's not pure horse manure -- like the subprime mortgage mess. -- dannyp52



OFF THE CLIFF?



CRAMER: VOLATILITY FLASH CRASH



HEDGE FUNDS PAY THE PIPER DRAGGING PRICES DOWN WITH THEM;

TIME FOR ANOTHER 10,000 POINT RALLY?

www.cnbc.com Dow's 10 biggest sell-off losers Jim Cramer finds bull and bear cases in the Dow Jones industrial average's biggest losers from the week's sell-off.

$BDCL $CEFL $DVYL $LMLP $LRET $MLPQ $SDYL $SMHD

seekingalpha.com Exploiting ETRACS 2x ETN And CEF Illiquidity Panic selling can trigger dislocations between price and NAV. Strategy to exploit discrepancies in ETRACS 2x ETNs. Advice for passive income investors as well.

newsok.com Gasoline, diesel prices climb FEB 10, 2018 - Strengthening oil prices have boosted Oklahoma's economy and helped support the state's oil companies, but they also have led to surging gasoline prices at a time when costs typically cool. Diesel prices have seen the biggest jump, with the national average price topping $3 a gallon this week for the first time in more than three years. "The swings in diesel prices don't affect the trucking industry as much as they did in the past," said Rod Suarez, an economic analyst with the American Trucking Association. "Previously we would see that when prices would go up, trucking companies would go out of business. That's not the case anymore because of the fuel surcharge. That cost gets passed on to the shipping companies now.

