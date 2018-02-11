===
Chatboard Highlights: Latest news on stocks & securities we hold in our Portfolio
Below is a listing of the latest news on stocks and securities we hold in our portfolio, in addition to some key economic news, which were shared on our Chatboard by HDO members. I wish to thank all HDO members who are contributing, and special thanks to members dannyp52, Couch, Phil in OKC, Head Wrench, joshgi1, Governor19, BzNews, BrainRain1, Sassey, Dean 500, darrylawe, Jozsef Pengel, Isaac Z, Risk Reward, JoeRetired, GlennDawsonsodd, annel1, saruehle, Theodore Savas, testrelka, see44h, ZEPPRO, James BF, PapaAlan, Corsair Capital, HopeAlpha, dougn, thebellsareringing, CDNEH, Original Braila, Qu243, Gregg McKnight and others who contribute to our Chatboard.
===
Posts up to February 11
$LADR
The True Value Of Ladder Capital
I am very interested in the value of one REIT that I own because of recent events related to an unsolicited non-binding proposal letter. Credit management is es..
$CBL
CBL & Associates Properties misses by $0.01, misses on revenue
CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL): Q4 FFO of $0.56 misses by $0.01.Revenue of $235.36M (-8.9% Y/Y) misses by $6.82M.Press Release..
10% REBOUND
Wells Fargo: Put your cash in stocks because we're going to rebound 10% from this sell-off
Wells Fargo Securities forecasts the S&P 500 will rise by a double-digit percentage by year-end 2018.
The stock market is plunging: Here’s what advisers say you should do
There is suddenly stock-market carnage on Wall Street. How unnatural it must feel to wall Street investors after a protracted period of low volatility and a mostly unmitigated pitch straight up for stocks.
Fear index approaching level where bottoms occur. ~joshgi1
SPY Weekly last 2 times SPY lost the weekly 20 EMA (red line) it found support at the weekly 50 EMA (green line). ~joshgi1
SELLOFF: WHO, WHAT TO BLAME
As market sell-off intensifies, a search for who, or what, to blame
As the Dow falls another 1,000 points for the second time in a week, people are searching for answers, ad for signs of a bottom.
One of Wall Street's most cited observers of market volatility says the fundamentals haven't changed, calling this a technical pullback.
A big unwinding of the "long-stocks, short-volatility" trade is seen as a reason for the spike in volatility, but others point to electronic market makers and traders following certain strategies.
Whether the market drop is because of humans or computers, everyone is looking for signs the de-leveraging is over.
COMPUTERIZED TRADING
Why stock markets crash – lessons from recent history
Markets follow a mix of economic reasoning, human emotion and out-of-control algorithms.
MARKET DROP: MACHINE-MADE, NOT MAN-MADE
The market drop was machine-made. The freakout that followed was man-made | Opinion
It's vital to distinguish between real-world economic conditions and changes in the way markets function.
Machine traders made the stock market move
Just as President Donald Trump had nothing to do with the stock market’s rise, despite the almost 60 boastful tweets he has posted about it since being elected, he has..
Don't Blame The Algorithms For The Market Crash? - ValueWalk
No, don’t blame the algorithms, says Ralf Roth, chief executive officer at Quantitative Brokers. Causation for the market crash was first due to a fundamental concern followed by logical if-then events that resulted in a leveraged volatility train wreck that …
Roth says it was a fundamental concern over interest rates that triggered the initial sharp price move, which resulted in volatility triggers in systematic investment programs selling. While this was a factor, the largest issue in the market sell-off was not due to algorithms, but rather the highly leveraged volatility trading products that caused a correlation breakdown, he said.
BLACKROCK EXPLAINS
Stock Fall – What Happened? BlackRock Explains - Gooruf | UK News
The stock market slump of this week has seen 'absolute carnage' for investors in the Equity market before recovering some of its losses yesterday. Blackrock provides a clearer perspective of the swoon and what it means for long-term growth for countries and investors.
MARKET SELLOFF: "IT MEANS NOTHING" | BNK Invest
My Plan to Grab Big Gains (and Dividends) From the Selloff
So stocks have had their steepest nosedive in seven years, and with the whipsawing market we've seen since, you might --might-- be entertaining the knee-jerk urge to sell.
"I have one word for you: don't."
SHOPPING LIST
Investors are drawing up a list of Asian stocks to buy on the dip
Investors said there's no change in fundamentals, but the ongoing sell-off is a reminder to diversify portfolios.
El- Erian: DON'T PANIC
Don’t panic over market volatility, El-Erian says
The real market surprise was the placid environment of recent years, Mohamed El-Erian says in the latest POLITICO Money podcast.
DON'T AGITATE, ALLOCATE
Don't Panic: 3 Things Investors Should Do During A Correction
The second important thing to do when markets fall is to make sure your assets are allocated properly. It is important to have a diversified portfolio and make sure your assets are not overly concentrated in one asset class at any given time.
DON'T GIVE UP
3 Things That Could Be Causing the Stock Market Blowup
Volatility and rising bond yields are at it again. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged for than a 1,000 points on Thursday.
BOND BLUNDER
This is the big blunder that many average investors are committing now
Bond funds offer no safety from the stock market’s decline, says Nigam Arora.
RECOVERY
Here’s how the stock market typically performs in the aftermath of a major rout
The U.S. stock market entered correction territory on Thursday, with major indexes tumbling in their latest steep move lower. The selling may be enough to scare investors away from Wall Street, but if history is any guide, it shouldn’t be.
A month after a 4% drop, historically speaking, the S&P 500 is higher 54% of the time, and gains an average of 0.87% over that period.
The odds are only slightly better on a three-month basis—it is positive 56% of the time—but the gains are significantly higher, with an average advance of 6.11%, which would be enough to erase the day’s drop.
ETFs
Market volatility isn’t keeping investors from ETFs
The recent tumble in the U.S. stock market may have scared some investors away from equities, but it isn’t keeping them away from ETFs.
YOU CAN DO IT -- TONY ROBBINS
Tony Robbins on stock market corrections: Get used to them
Regular market downturns are just part of being an investor, writes Tony Robbins.
Remarkable: Since 1993, if you bought SPY on open/sold on close each day, return would be -5.2%...but if you did opposite & bought on close/sold on open next day, return would be 568% (meaning more than ALL performance came in after-hours trading) Source: @bespokeinvest
The stock market is officially in a correction... here's what usually happens next
If this is just a correction, we’ll be back to the highs in 4 months, according to analysis from Goldman Sachs.
Ventas FFO in-line, beats on revenue
Ventas (NYSE:VTR): Q4 FFO of $1.03 in-line.Revenue of $895.29M (+2.2% Y/Y) beats by $19.64M.Press Release..
MARKET BOTTOM
Art Cashin: I've been on Wall Street for 50 years and this looks like a market bottom
"Markets remain thin, and they remain volatile," says Cashin, UBS director of floor operations at the New York Stock Exchange.
OVERSOLD
Stock Market Is Grossly Oversold
Stocks are closer to rallying now.
Then there is the fact that the major indices all revisited their Tuesday lows and the number of stocks making new lows contracted. This is the first time we've seen this all week when the market has gone down. On Tuesday the NYSE saw 479 new lows and Thursday there were 208 new lows. Oh sure it's possible we collapse in the next few days and there are more than 500 new lows but for now there were fewer and that's a small positive divergence.
ALGO THE ENEMY
'Herd Behavior On Steroids'
How Algo Trading Is Worsening Stock Market Routs
Self-driving stock market crash: computerized trading algorithms are running over individual investors.
As alluded to by Rosenbluth, algorithmic trading, also called program trading, can create self-reinforcing trends that unfold at lightning speed, far *beyond the ability of human investors and traders to keep up and undertake evasive action. In fact, some programs are designed precisely to follow trends, and *the recent correction in stock prices was intensified as these algorithms suddenly shifted from buying to selling.
VOLATILITY IS THE PROBLEM, NOT THE ANSWER
"the internal algorithm for it dictated that it needed to be stopped out.”
Was This Week A 'Healthy' Pullback? Doesn't Seem Like It.
With low rates and a grinding higher, low volatility environment like we saw in 2017, it was easy for investors and fund managers to get complacent. This was especially true after...4
According to Michael Schmanske, formerly of Barclays where he oversaw volatility products, “The problem with your XIV and the other levereds is they’re always daily resetting, and there's always the potential that they can blow up on you,” he said, noting that *the XIV imploded* “not because it necessarily is a bad trading vehicle, but because *the internal algorithm for it dictated that it needed to be stopped out.”*
THE SECURITIZATION OF VOLATILITY: WORSE THAN SUBPRIME MORTGAGES
At least with a mortgage property was purchased. Not so with "Volatility." It's a pure gamble. There is no industrial product, no commodity, no software and no, not even baby diapers. The buyer is placing a bet -- pure and simple. -- Just because the SEC sanctions it doesn't mean it's not pure horse manure -- like the subprime mortgage mess. -- dannyp52
Volatility Funds Worked as Intended. That's the Problem
Veteran traders know these strategies can mint money for years. They also know the gains can evaporate in one day.
OFF THE CLIFF?
YouTube
CiovaccoCapital
Will Rising Yields Push The Bull Over The Line?
CRAMER: VOLATILITY FLASH CRASH
HEDGE FUNDS PAY THE PIPER DRAGGING PRICES DOWN WITH THEM;
TIME FOR ANOTHER 10,000 POINT RALLY?
Dow's 10 biggest sell-off losers
Jim Cramer finds bull and bear cases in the Dow Jones industrial average's biggest losers from the week's sell-off.
$BDCL $CEFL $DVYL $LMLP $LRET $MLPQ $SDYL $SMHD
Exploiting ETRACS 2x ETN And CEF Illiquidity
Panic selling can trigger dislocations between price and NAV. Strategy to exploit discrepancies in ETRACS 2x ETNs. Advice for passive income investors as well.
FEB 10, 2018 - Strengthening oil prices have boosted Oklahoma's economy and helped support the state's oil companies, but they also have led to surging gasoline prices at a time when costs typically cool. Diesel prices have seen the biggest jump, with the national average price topping $3 a gallon this week for the first time in more than three years. "The swings in diesel prices don't affect the trucking industry as much as they did in the past," said Rod Suarez, an economic analyst with the American Trucking Association. "Previously we would see that when prices would go up, trucking companies would go out of business. That's not the case anymore because of the fuel surcharge. That cost gets passed on to the shipping companies now.
===