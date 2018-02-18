===

Chatboard Highlights: Latest news on stocks & securities we hold in our Portfolio

Below is a listing of the latest news on stocks and securities we hold in our portfolio, in addition to some key economic news, which were shared on our Chatboard by HDO members.

Posts up to February 18

VOLATILITY CRASH

$SPY - 5 Up Days In A Row

15 February $SPY (S&P 500) opened at the 50 day SMA then plunged below the 60 day and then rebounded to close just below the 40 day. At this rate, $SPY will have completely recovered its ATH in 5 more days.

STOCKS and BONDS: EVERYTHING IS ABOUT TO CHANGE| Ciovacco Capital



OIL

Oil (WTIC) found support at $58 and has started to bounce nicely, closing the week over several key MAs (50/10). Once oil gets going our MLPs should start to move as well, given the historical correlation.

REBOUND -- EN ROUTE TO 20% ADVANCE?



www.bloomberg.com What Shaped the Stock Market's $3 Trillion Trauma What happens now? The S&P 500 just rallied for six straight days, retracing 54 percent of its 292-point loss. The convulsion was painful, particularly compared with the previous year and a half, in which the index never fell as much as 3 percent from a previous high. At the same time, a year like 1999 was riddled with quick drops and recoveries, en route to a 20 percent advance. Will this be like that -- a rougher road to higher highs?

$ARI Recovery

INFLATION - HEALTHCARE



$BST

ANOTHER VOLATILITY FLASH CRASH REBOUND CHAMP

BULL MARKET

Last Week's Metals

Weekly chart for precious metals.

RETAIL -- HOME DEPOT



Housing Up

Housing starts shot up 9.7% in Jan to 1.33mn units, matching cycle high of Oct '16. Comfortably above potentially important 1mn units. $ITB $XLY -- via Hedgopia

Rebound Metrics

VOLATILITY OF VOLATILITY

By any number of metrics, the stock volatility market just experienced its most spasmatic episode of all-time – what does it mean for traders and investors?



REBOUND





www.wsj.com What Wall Street Worries? Stocks Make a Comeback Wall Street finished its best week in years as stocks staged a recovery from a tumultuous period that pushed major indexes into correction territory, a sign that bullish sentiment remained intact.

Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 4.3% for the week, the S&P 500’s biggest gain in more than five years and the best performance for the Dow since the 2016 presidential election. The indexes have risen for six consecutive sessions, the Dow’s longest winning streak since November. The blue-chip index has now recovered roughly half of its more than 10% decline from its January peak. For the year, the Dow is up 2%.

www.barrons.com REITs Are Sending a Powerful Buy Signal REIT shares have been depressed by rising interest rates. Time to buy Boston Properties, SL Green, Simon Property Group and others.

$SPY | S&P earnings revisions breadth now at its highest levels since 2010. This is not bearish. -- via MacroOps

$HCN $VTR -- The Only Asset Class That Will Deliver Required Returns



www.seekingalpha.com The Only Asset Class That Will Deliver Required Returns Pension funds have made very generous forward return estimates. A 60-40 model leaves them badly in the hole. REITs are the only asset class that can actually de..

DEBT

"V" is for RecoVery | Forbes

The daily chart of the PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) shows that it has rallied sharply since it dropped slightly below the support from the August lows (line a). Many in the financial media are still not impressed by the rally, though stocks had their strongest weekly performance in five years. One analyst in Barron’s commented that “Anybody with a contrarian eye would say this is too much, too fast.” However, given the overwhelming negative market sentiment, a true contrarian would have been buying last Monday morning. https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomaspray/2018/02/17/are-we-witnessing-a-v-shaped-stock-market-bottom

REBOUND

With economic conditions still positive, this leads us to believe that this correction is largely technical rather than fundamental. As much as it goes against your gut feelings, when the consensus is too far in one direction it typically pays off to bet against the herd and buy the dip or fade the rally. In our gut we all know this is what we should be doing, but why is it so hard? In behavioral finance the concept of Prospect Theory is a well-known principle. Losses on average feel over twice as bad as the equivalent gain feels positive.

$O -- REALTY INCOME

www.dividenddiplomats.com Recent Buy - Realty Income (O) X 3 - Dividend Diplomats The market continued to slide the first few weeks of February. Dividend Aristocrats and other great dividend stocks continued to fall to levels I haven’t seen in a while. Lanny and I were having multiple discussions each day about which stocks are looking great and where to potentially focus our attention. Look how strong some …

$SEP

