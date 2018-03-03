===

Chatboard Highlights: Latest news on stocks & securities we hold in our Portfolio

Below is a listing of the latest news on stocks and securities we hold in our portfolio, in addition to some key economic news, which were shared on our Chatboard by HDO members. I wish to thank all HDO members who are contributing, and special thanks to members dannyp52, Couch, Phil in OKC, Head Wrench, joshgi1, Governor19, BzNews, BrainRain1, Sassey, Dean 500, darrylawe, Jozsef Pengel, Isaac Z, Risk Reward, JoeRetired, GlennDawsonsodd, annel1, saruehle, Theodore Savas, testrelka, see44h, ZEPPRO, James BF, PapaAlan, Corsair Capital, HopeAlpha, dougn, thebellsareringing, CDNEH, Original Braila, Qu243, Gregg McKnight and others who contribute to our Chatboard.

===

Posts up to March the 4th

Another problem for bulls is the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank both are moving toward less accommodative policies that are “generally not good for the equity markets,” Wien said.



And the Blackstone strategist is “bothered by the role that quantitative algorithmic trading and leveraged exchange traded funds played in accentuating the rise in the market and its decline,” he wrote in his note dated Tuesday.



“I still expect that the Standard & Poor’s 500 will close above 3,000 sometime in the second half. Even so, these longer-term issues, together with market internals, make me think that there is undue investor optimism and a further down leg lies ahead,” Wien said.

The cloud or Kumo marks the trend direction, with traders seeking long exposure when price is trending above the cloud and short exposure when below the cloud. Cloud direction adds to trend intensity, with an uptrend showing greater strength when the cloud is rising and a downtrend showing greater weakness when the cloud is falling. Price crossing through the cloud triggers a trend reversal signal, while pullbacks can be used for trade entries that look for the cloud to provide support or resistance.

BIG SHORT SPEAKS

MLPs

seekingalpha.com 4Q17 MLP Distribution Recap: A Cut-Free Quarter By Karyl Patredis How many MLPs grew, maintained, or cut distributions for 4Q17? Below we have the quarter over quarter data. As a reminder, when I say 4Q distr..

As we move forward, we continue to expect that the market will reward capital discipline. Though there are exceptions (dropdown stories), the MLP sector in general is leaving behind the old convention of 6-8% annual distribution growth (when factoring in organic and acquisition growth) in favor of more conservative distribution growth and stronger balance sheets, as shown in the charts. We'll continue to review distributions each quarter and post the analysis for our readers as a tool for making informed decisions about MLP and energy infrastructure investments.

www.bloomberg.com Global Stocks Slide, Treasuries Rise Before Powell: Markets Wrap European shares dropped the most since a global rout last month and the dollar gained as traders awaited a second appearance from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, whose comments riled markets earlier this week. U.S. Treasuries pared an earlier gain as inflation data matched expectations.

$SXCP

seekingalpha.com Trump now says he will impose steel, aluminum tariffs next week Steel and aluminum names turn higher after Pres. Trump, in a meeting at the White House with company leaders, says he will impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum - 25% for steel and 10% for al..

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) is up on President Trump news that he will impose steel, aluminum tariffs next week.

$EPR

seekingalpha.com EPR Properties: The Place To Look For Both Entertainment And Returns EPR Propertiesjust published its results for Q4/2017 as well as for FY 2017. Some may see the results as somehow disappointing. We believe that this is a short-..

TRADE WAR | New York Times



TRADE WAR | Forbe's



www.forbes.com FIf You Arent Worried About A Trade War, You Don't Know About The Chicken Tax [...] These are just some of the ways in which a trade war sparked by poultry tariffs in the mid-twentieth century has continued to impact companies in other industries well into the twenty-first.

TRADE WAR | CNBC



But Saut, who acknowledges the tariff announcement surprised him, isn't abandoning his secular bull market view.



He contends the strength of economic and earnings growth could keep stocks fundamentally sound for as long as a decade. Saut also cites under-investment as a long-term bullish signal.



"I do think it's noise in the short run. I think it's going to present a buying opportunity in the long run," he said.



In the meantime, Saut isn't willing to recommend buying stocks. He says it's not unreasonable for the stock market to retest the February correction lows.



"I am not going to step in here and buy a falling knife," Saut said.

TRADE WAR | CNN



TRADE WAR | South China Morning Post



www.scmp.com Locked and loaded, China and US are marching into a trade war The omens have been there since a reality TV star took an unlikely tilt at the US presidency. Now Donald Trump is reaching for the trade gun in his holster. Make no mistake: the China-US trade war is finally upon us



As a candidate seeking the presidency of the United States, Donald Trump had promised in his seven-point plan to “Make America Great Again” that he would “use every lawful presidential power to remedy trade disputes” if China did not stop its “illegal activities, including its theft of American trade secrets”. And as President Trump, he has drawn out an unusually detailed list of statutory and unconventional trade policy enforcement tools.



Slowly, but surely, the moment of sanctioning has arrived.

TRADE WAR | THE STRAIGHTS TIMES



www.straitstimes.com Trump faces US business, foreign pressure WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump, after shocking markets with the risk of a global trade war, came under intense pressure from United States business interests and foreign trading partners to moderate his threat to slap tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Mr Navarro, director of the White House National Trade Council, when asked about Mr Trump's plan, told Fox News: "We have the lowest tariffs in the world... and what do we get for that? We get a half-trillion dollar-a-year trade deficit."

TRADE WAR | BBC

www.bbc.com Trump threatens tax on EU cars The US president steps up the war of words on trade, condemning the "big trade imbalance".



In a tweet on Saturday, the president said: "If the EU wants to further increase their already massive tariffs and barriers on US companies doing business there, we will simply apply a Tax on their Cars which freely pour into the US.



"They make it impossible for our cars (and more) to sell there. Big trade imbalance!"

TRADE WAR | FORTUNE



President Donald Trump has proposed tariffs on aluminum and steel that he says will put the country first. But a broad swath of corporate America strongly disagrees, saying the levies will boost prices on everything from cars to beer and force companies to cut jobs.

TRADE WAR | MarketWatch



“It is still too early to tell what the ultimate outcome will be, but the path the president’s tariff policy has put us on is a high-stakes gamble that puts the near-term Goldilocks economic outlook in serious jeopardy,” said Scott Anderson, chief economist of Bank of the West.



“In the end, it could force the Federal Reserve into overtightening monetary policy to head off a spike in inflation, which has been a catalyst for past U.S. recessions,” he added.

TRADE WAR | The Japan News



www.the-japan-news.com Trump says trade wars are ‘good’ and ‘easy to win’ NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Bloomberg) — U.S. President Donald Trump pushed back against a wave of criticism against steel tariffs, telling the world that not only are trade wars good, they are easy to win.

“When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win,” Trump said in an early morning tweet on Friday.

TRADE WAR | Washington Post

Perspective | Why Trump's fist-shaking tariff talk won't translate to action



Trump plans to rely on the almost-never-used Section 232 of a 1962 trade law that allows for executive action if the Commerce Department recommends that imports pose a threat to national security.

mises.org Against Trump's Tariffs | The Editors The Trump administration has announced it plans to raise taxes on Americans in the form of tariffs.

TRADE WAR | Bloomberg



When you push the idea, as Trump has, that a rise in the stock market indicates economic improvement, you have to live with the opposite: That a drop in the market means something is wrong with the economy. Trump keeps a close eye on the market, and part of his calculus, to the extent he has given it any thought, could be that tax cuts and other pro-market policy moves are enough to keep investors happy, even with tariff talk. If not, and stocks continue to tumble, it could be enough to change his mind on tariffs. More than anything, Donald likes to look good more than he likes a fight.



===

