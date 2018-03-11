===

Chatboard Highlights: Latest news on stocks & securities we hold in our Portfolio

Below is a listing of the latest news on stocks and securities we hold in our portfolio, in addition to some key economic news, which were shared on our Chatboard by HDO members. I wish to thank all HDO members who are contributing, and special thanks to members dannyp52, Couch, Phil in OKC, Head Wrench, joshgi1, Governor19, BzNews, BrainRain1, Sassey, Dean 500, darrylawe, Jozsef Pengel, Isaac Z, Risk Reward, JoeRetired, GlennDawsonsodd, annel1, saruehle, Theodore Savas, testrelka, see44h, ZEPPRO, James BF, PapaAlan, Corsair Capital, HopeAlpha, dougn, thebellsareringing, CDNEH, Original Braila, Qu243, Gregg McKnight, Jussi Askola and others who contribute to our Chatboard.

===

Posts up to March the 11th

seekingalpha.com

Shale Oil Defeating Its Skeptics

Macro models are finally catching up with Unconventional Oil realities: U.S. shales are competitive at low oil prices and volumes grew much faster in 2017 than many skeptics had anticipated.



In recognition of the operational trends, in the last three months alone, the EIA's STEO forecast for U.S. production was revised higher three times.

The production estimate for Q4 2018 was increased by a staggering 1.0 million barrels per day.



While the agency's 2018 estimates for U.S. production are now not unreasonable, the 2019 projections are puzzling and face the risk of major upward revisions.

OIL BOOM: LOWER DECLINE RATE

www.bloomberg.com

Aging Oil Fields Defy Gravity to Pump More Crude

“I cannot remember ever in my career having seen a negative decline rate,” the British oil-giant’s chief executive officer said in an interview on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by IHS Markit energy conference in Houston.

TRADE WAR: CHINA

amp.timeinc.net

China Warns of 'Strong' Measures to Counter President Trump's Trade Tariffs

China will take “strong” measures to protect its own interests, the Ministry of Commerce said in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports..

HIGH JINX: NORTH KOREA

www.cnbc.com

Trump is 'being played' by Kim Jong Un's offer to meet

"Agreeing to meet without any concrete steps toward denuclearization is a major reversal of U.S. policy," says one expert.

www.bloomberg.com

Korea Society's Hubbard Says U.S.-North Korea Talks Won't Be Easy

Thomas Hubbard, former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea and the Philippines, and chairman at the Korea Society, discusses U.S.-North Korea relations and what to expect from negotiations. He speaks with David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

CHINA, NORTH KOREA & TRADE

www.bloomberg.com

What Possible Easing of U.S.-North Korea Tensions Means for Trade

Richard Yetsenga, ANZ chief economist, discusses the possible easing of U.S.-North Korea tensions. He speaks with Bloomberg's Yvonne Man and Enda Curran on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

ELEPHANT POLO



news.cgtn.com

About 30 elephants took part in the opening of Thailand’s annual elephant polo tournament in Bangkok on Thursday. The four-day King’s Cup Elephant Polo Tournament is a charity event to raise money for wild and domesticated elephants. The tournament, now in its 16th year, is considered one of the biggest charitable events in Southeast Asia.

TRADE WAR: STEEL

money.cnn.com

When American steel was king

After World War II, the American steel industry was at its peak of power. It's been in steady decline ever since.

BULL MARKET: EMPLOYMENT

mobile.reuters.com

Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent

U.S. job growth likely rose at a brisk clip in February and probably pushed down the unemployment rate to a more than 17-year low of 4.0 percent, but wage gains are expected to have slowed after three straight months of strong increases.

TRADE WAR

mobile.reuters.com

Asia-Pacific nations sign sweeping trade deal without U.S.

Eleven countries including Japan and Canada signed a landmark Asia-Pacific trade agreement without the United States on Thursday in what one minister called a powerful signal against protectionism and trade wars.

GRAVE SITUATION

www.bloomberg.com

Graveyard Developer Is World's Best Performing Property Stock

Philippines-based Golden Haven Inc. now has a valuation that tops $4 billion.

CRUDE FUTURE:NORTH KOREA

mobile.reuters.com

Oil edges up as U.S. President Trump set to meet North Korea's Kim

Crude oil futures rose on Friday as Asian stock markets gained on news that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Although $spx return has been strong since the presidential election, returns are only slightly better than average versus the other presidential elections since 1988. @Horan Capital Advisors

TRADE WAR: MIND THE GAP



www.bloomberg.com

Trump Asks China for Plan to Cut $100 Billion Off U.S. Trade Gap

Trump has repeatedly complained about America’s trade deficit with China, expressing his disappointment with the growing shortfall in a recent phone call with President Xi Jinping. The U.S. president has threatened a host of actions to constrain China, including tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum he plans to announce Thursday.

COIN TOSS: INVESTING FORECASTS

www.marketwatch.com

Investors are better off flipping a coin than following Wall Street pros data shows - MarketWatch

Hey, don’t let a few market hiccups to start the year bum you out too much. Strategists predict gains by the end of the year. Just like they did last year. And the year before that. And the year before that, all the way back to 1998.

The Swiss bank’s “recession dashboard” (h/t Daily Shot) suggests there is little reason to fear a downturn.

BULL MARKET



www.dailyfx.com

S&P 500 Technical Outlook: Price Contracting, Readying for a Move

Congestion and indecision is reigning supreme right now. The current environment could get choppier before it gets better, which means we need to be patient before making too much of a commitment either way. Continued coiling of price action could be a good thing, though, as these situations of diminishing volatility can lead to powerful moves.

www.investopedia.com

Buying Stocks When the Price Goes Down: Big Mistake?

Averaging down is a trumpeted strategy that has merit, but can amount to throwing money away when used carelessly.

Pharmaceutics

www.nytimes.com

Martin Shkreli Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Fraud

Mr. Shkreli, notorious for sharply increasing drug prices and for his attention-seeking antics online, was convicted last year of defrauding investors.

$EVA

seekingalpha.com

Enviva: 'Wood' You Buy It?

Enviva Partners focuses on power generation via wood pellets. The company stands on a strong financial footing that is only improving. It pays a quarterly divid..

VIDEO



YouTube

CiovaccoCapital

Do The Charts Support The Bearish Hype?



BULL MARKET: EMPLOYMENT

www.marketwatch.com

Trump Scoreboard shows fastest jobs growth of his presidency

The newest datapoints on the Trump Scoreboard are in, and the 45th president can bask in the glory of the best month for job creation of his presidency.

OBAMACARE: ALIVE AND WELL

www.businessinsider.com

The Trump administration blocked a move that would have wrecked Obamacare

Seema Verma, the administrator for HHS' Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, blocked a move by the state of Idaho that would have undermined Obamacare.

BULL MARKET: ECONOMY

www.foxbusiness.com

The U.S. economy is on a roll

Trump's policies are giving the economy a genuine boost.

TRADE WAR: DEFICITS



YouTube

Fox Business

Wilbur Ross: A good NAFTA deal involves lower trade deficits



NORTH KOREA

www.foxbusiness.com

Trump’s sanctions pushed North Korea to the negotiating table

Gordon Chang, author of “Nuclear Showdown,” discusses President Trump’s upcoming meeting with North Korea.

seekingalpha.com

Pattern Energy Group: A Fascinating Utility; Higher Yield But Higher Risk

PEGI is exclusively involved in alternate energy. Investors should think of this company as a combination of a growth stock and utility. There is more risk with PEGI than a more standard utility.

$AMZA

seekingalpha.com

Who Stole My Alpha - Part 2

InfraCap MLP fund performance review. No alpha, but keeping up with the benchmark. Where we stand on it.

INCOME INEQUALITY | "BLACK SWAN" AUTHOR

www.marketwatch.com

‘Black Swan’ author: The failure of Goldman Sachs would be ’the best thing’

Back in 2009, in the wake of the financial crisis, Rolling Stone’s Matt Taibbi famously called Goldman Sachs “a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money.” Fast forward nearly a decade and it seems Nassim Taleb would agree.

REITs

seekingalpha.com

Boom! Why Goldilocks May Love Real Estate Stocks Again

Strong economic data and newsflow favorable to the domestic US economy has led investors to again ignore real estate stocks. Yet we may be back to normal times,..

BULL MARKET

www.seeitmarket.com

S&P 500 Weekly Outlook: Can Bulls Keep The Momentum? - See It Market

Stocks rallied sharply this past week. But trader and analyst Steve Miller projects the current short-term rally to stall out this week and bring a downside correction to the stock market the following 7-10 days..

Strong earnings growth expected for $spx in 2018 following a strong Q4 2017 growth rate of 14.8%. The estimated earnings growth rates for the $spx for Q1 2018 through Q4 2018 are 18.1%, 19.6%, 21.9%, and 18.8% respectively. @Horan Capital

GOLD, SILVER & ETC

www.seeitmarket.com

US Dollar Rally May Spell Trouble For Precious Metals! - See It Market

After a deep decline, the US Dollar is on the verge of a rally. If the dollar moves higher, it could put pressure on gold and silver in the weeks ahead. Precious metals investors should pay attention, according to Chris Kimble.

===