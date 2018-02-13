ASEAN FX Outlook: Tightening FED Policcy No More A Threat To Emerging Market Currencies In Asia

The flattening of US Treasuries curves and China policy bias will benefit most of the ASEAN currencies in 2018

The Dollar index is heading into its worst year since 2003 even as Fed had raised their policy rate by three times in 2017. Looking forward to 2018, a soft dollar outlook is likely to be extended due to 3 reasons: Fed’s gradual rate increase approach, central banks around the world adopting a tighten policy and Fed’s expectation on its yield curve. In addition, with a brightening Chinese yuan outlook, most of ASEAN currencies are likely to gain against the dollar in the next 12 months.

The 2-year/10-year Treasury yield spread is at their narrowest in almost a decade, which isn’t good news for the US dollar. The chart below demonstrates that the US yield curve has a very close relationship with the US dollar, and it seems that the Fed hasn’t had much strategy in place to steepen its yield curve.

There are expectations for Fed to continue hiking rates so as to push short-end rates higher. On the other hand, lower normal interest rates amid tepid inflation growth as well as geopolitical uncertainty capped the upside in the longer tenor yield. A flattening yield curve also suggests that the economy might not be strong enough to withstand the form of tightening that the Fed has in mind.

U.S. tax cuts are anticipated to be harmful to the dollar, not because of profit-taking by traders, but due to a much more complicated structural problem. Tax reductions may reverse the flattening trend, but only temporary in 2018 and here is why: The actual effect of tax reform will only be felt in 2019. Any rising in long-end tenors are based on the expectation of inflation outlook or anchored by the Fed. If the Fed were to tighten financial conditions, US stocks are likely to be hurt and that could trigger a large amount of the funds to leave the US, causing a potential “risk-off” sentiment. US 10-year Treasuries bonds and Japanese yen, which act as safe haven assets, are likely to gain in this scenario. This is definitely not a positive development for the US dollar.

Back to Asia, yuan’s stabilization outlook will support many of the currencies in the region as well. The depreciation in yuan for the past 2 years was mainly due to 3 reasons: Uncertainty in new FX regime, US dollar rally, and PBOC’s loose monetary policy. However, none of these factors are likely to re-emerge in 2018. For PBOC’s fixing regime, it’s widely predictable and we do not expect Dollar to repeat 2015-2016’s size of gain. For PBOC’s monetary policy, we think that a tightening bias has been signaled. After Fed had raised the rate in December, PBOC surprisingly raised the reverse repo rates by 2 times within a week. This is a clear message of that PBOC is leaning towards a tightening bias.

The growth of China’s leverage ratio slowed substantially in 2017. The primary calculation showed that the increase was 9.6% in first 3 quarters of the year, lower than the average leverage rate from 2012 to 2016. After the China Economic Conference in December, it is clear that dealing with overall leverage ratio in the economy should be the first priority in risk prevention and control. On the growth side, China may not need a loose monetary policy in 2018. China requires an annualized growth of 6.3% in 2018-2020 to achieve their target of a double 2010 GDP, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Given that many of the ASEAN currencies track the direction of yuan closely since the end of 2015, a stable outlook of the Chinese currency will support regional peers as well.

Singapore:

For next four months ahead of the next monetary policy decision in April, core inflation in Singapore will hold the key for the need to kick-start the normalization of the SGD Nominal Effective Exchange Rate(NEER) policy towards a mild appreciation path. Furthermore, the US and China’s domestic demand will also influence the growth in Singapore given its opened-economy status in the region.

Signs of domestic demand gaining traction would seem to lead to a modest and gradual appreciation path for the Singapore dollar. Growth accelerated to 5.2% year over year in the third quarter from 2.9% in previous quarter. The pickup was broad-based as both exports and imports picked up. The strong results prompted the government to lift its growth forecast to 3-3.5% for this year, from the modest 2-3% previously. However, we flag a potential slowdown in its exports to China next year amid yuan stabilization. The chart below shows that its exports to China have jumped to as much as 80% this year, from a 30% contraction in June in 2016. Such a wild ride could be explained as some corporates and residents in China used Singapore trades as a channel to send their money out. Currently given the stabilized yuan outlook in 2018, Chinese may “import” fewer products from Singapore.

Rising global CAPEX since the middle of 2016 and crude oil prices raises the needs for the MAS shifting to a stronger currency policy bias. JPX/S&P CAPEX & Human Capital Index has been rising above 1,630 from 1,359 at the end of last year, scoring a 20% yearly-gain which is the biggest since 2013. USD/SGD's risk reversals have had been trending at its lowest level in five years amid rising optimism in Singapore's economy, suggesting a stable SGD outlook.

On the housing side, prices rebound may also reasonably give reasons for MAS to set the policy towards a tightening bias. Singapore’s home prices rose for the first time in four years, snapping a record run of declines and indicating a possible rebound for the property market. For the equities market recent outperformance in STI’s property sectors also reflects the optimism in the property market. When the bulk of Singapore’s cooling measures rolled out in 2009 are still in place, this seems to be justified if monetary authorities to adopt more tightening measures. The core inflation stood at 1.5% y/y on October and if the reading is heading towards the 2% line in next a few months before the MAS policy meeting, authorities are likely to adjust the tones of its FX stance towards a neutral one.

For the outlook on USD/SGD, we expect the pair to fall towards 1.3250 amid a potential less accommodative monetary policy.

Indonesia: Soft exports and inflation growth weigh on Rupiah in 2018; currency may underperform to regional peers

Stronger investment, consumption and weaker exports in Indonesia are the main reasons that are causing the rupiah to underperform against most of the other currencies in the region. Given the recent slower inflation, its central bank may consider to ease some financial condition in 2018 which may keep a lid on Rupiah’s valuation.

Indonesian economy grew more than 5% every quarter in 2017 and is forecasted by the government to expand 5.4% in 2018. While that is still below the 7% target set by Jokowi when he came to power three years ago, growth has been decelerating since 2011.

We expect inflation in Indonesia to further slowdown in 2018 versus the past few years. Average inflation stands at 3.6% in the past two years, and it may slow to 3.4% in the next two years based on the projection for oil prices to drop next year from the current level. According to Bloomberg survey as of December 6, NYMEX WTI oil prices will drop to $52.9 by end of 1Q next year, and $52 at end of 2Q. In addition, a potential drop in China producer prices may also limit the inflation in Indonesia. The biggest amount of infrastructure ever built during a five-year period in Indonesia may also help to lower the transformation cost. Moderate demand in the country may also limit wages and other prices’ upside despite higher oil price and a softer rupiah. The CPI remains comfortably within the central bank's 3-5% target, with the average still below the midpoint target. Inflation fell to 3.3% year on year in November from 4.37% in June. Core inflation remained stable at 3.05% in November.

After cutting interest rates eight times since the beginning of last year, it’s very possible that Bank Indonesia will keep its loose policy stance in 2018. Bank Indonesia Assistant Governor Dody Budi Waluyo said in December that policy makers would remain focused on managing inflation.

Bonds market also suggests that Bank Indonesia’s monetary policy will be the most dovish one in Asia Pacific region. Indonesia 10-year government bond yield drops 138bps, most in the region this year, to 6.236%. In September, the level dropped to the lowest level in 2013. Bullish sentiment in Indonesian bond markets partly reflects the expectations in inflation to further slowdown.

Based on the performance of its bonds market, the outlook suggests Bank Indonesia will keep the reverse repo rate unchanged at 4.25% next year. Instead, it will rely on easier reserve requirement rules set to take effect in 2H 2018 to support growth. Such policy outlook is much easier to many other central banks in the region and pressuring the rupiah to underperform.

Another separate graph shows that Indonesia sovereign curve has been flattening throughout the different tenors this year.

The World Bank said in its quarterly report released in December that faster-than-expected Fed rate increases could spark volatility and lead to sudden capital outflows in some emerging countries, including Indonesia. That could trigger a sharp increase in borrowing costs. It’s highly likely that BI might release more liquidity in its financial market to prevent liquidity shortage.

We expect USD/IDR to rise above 14,000 next year.

Malaysia – Ringgit to outperform regional peers based on Bank Negara Malaysia’s outlook and shift in China policy focus

Malaysian ringgit is set for becoming the second-best performer among all the ASEAN currencies, mainly due to the recovery in exports activities. Room for ringgit to gain further in 2018 well exists amid global recovery which is likely to extend.

Its central bank may be among the first in the region to begin tightening monetary policy since firmer growth and inflation have shown. The third quarter GDP rose 6.2% on year-on-year basis, one of the fastest pace in more than three years after surging 5.8% in the second quarter. Increased public expenditure and improving demand in private sectors will continue to support growth in 2018.

In regard to price pressures, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) sees inflation hovering on the upper range or slightly above its comfort range of 2.0%-3.0% through year-end in its latest policy statement despite inflation coming in at 4.3% in September. They previously expected inflation to moderate in the second half of 2017. Global oil prices movements were the key driver for higher inflation.

The recent increase in food price pressure and rising oil prices may drive inflation in Malaysia to exceed Bank Negara Malaysia’s 3-4% target. In its November meeting, Bank Negara Malaysia said given the strength of the global and domestic macroeconomic conditions, the Committee may consider reviewing the current degree of monetary accommodation. That said, the central bank could raise interest rates as early as January 2018.

Historical data shows that ringgit tracked BNM’s policy rate very closely. Since the global financial crisis, BNM has implemented three cycles of policy tightening in 2010, 2011 and 2014. In each tightening period, ringgit has appreciated versus the greenback. In other words, ringgit is likely to extend the gains if BNM were to hike the rate in 2018 again.

Other than the local economic development and its own central bank’s policy, we noticed that China producer prices (China PPI) are also moving in line with MYR/USD most of the time. The chart below shows ringgit tend to appreciate with China PPI accelerated, vice versa. There was only one divergent period in late 2016, and that is mainly due to the effect of US presidential election. Looking ahead, Chinese policy makers signaled a shift away from the growth-at-all-costs model at their twice-a-decade Party Congress in October 2017 amid the greater focus on curbing pollution and reducing financial risk. China has implemented restrictions on steel mills and aluminum factories before winter where pollution levels are often at their worst in the northern part of the country. Such measures are likely to continue to support the prices, especially in the upper-stream industries. This will be favorable to ringgit as one of the typical commodity currencies.

For the USD/MRY forecast, we expect it to move towards 3.85 in next 12 months, the lowest level in 2016.

Philippine: How to accurately predict the peso direction? Maybe it’s worth to watch the Chinese yuan history in 2015-2016

It is widely accepted by the market that cutting Philippine banks’ reserve requirement is a medium-term target that will be considered when Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas(NYSE:BSP) is prepared to ease monetary policy and capital markets are sufficiently developed. What does this mean to peso? This might not be a good news if Chinese yuan’s performance in 2015-2015 has anything to say.

From Feb 2015 to Feb 2016, China PBOC has lowered the RRR from 3% to 17% by cutting the RRR rate 5 times, and yuan depreciated around 6% in this period. The effect of cutting the RRR is shown as a large amount of liquidities is released into the financial system permanently, which dilutes the value of its own currency. Currently, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is crafting a strategy by gradually lowering banks’ reserve requirement in a way that won’t trigger inflationary pressures. In other words, there is likely to be a series of cuts and the yuan performance in past two years will be a relevant reference for PHP.

Some analysts may argue that improving economic growth may potentially trigger the BSP to raise the policy rate as early as in 2018, but we think that such a possibility is very low amid the current backdrop. GDP rose 6.9% in the third quarter from a year earlier, matching the growth speed of China. But if we dig into the details, it shows that the biggest drivers of growth were government spending at 8.3% and investment which gained 6.6%. Consumer spending, which makes up about 70% of GDP, grew at the slowest pace since 2010 at 4.5%. BSP’s rate decision mainly refers to inflation; soft consumer spending means the current economy is still not ready for the central bank to conduct the rate hike in 2018. Indeed, governor Espenilla describes current stance as dynamic stability with no sign of overheating in Philippine’s economy. He said he is taking into consideration external and local conditions that are different from others, even among peers in Asia. It’s never the case that Asean would tighten at the same time. Each country would have their own timing. For example, Indonesia is currently lowering interest rates alongside with India while others are doing nothing. Such stance clearly disrobes that the BSP is not ready to signal the market that a potential rate hike is coming.

Current account deficits are another major reason that accounts for peso’s weakness. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas forecasted in December that the Philippines will post a current-account deficit of $100 million this year which will swell to $700 million in 2018. The shortfall is set to increase as President Rodrigo Duterte's $180-billion infrastructure plan pushes up imports.

Capital outflows also signal a weak peso outlook. Over a long period of time, peso’s value has been moving in line with its equities foreign inflow. However, the correlation between the two turned loose. Despite benchmark equities index edging higher in 2017, foreign capital inflows have been flat in the entire year. One of the major explanation is that investors refrain to move the cash into the Philippines stocks market as the gain in stocks’ value is not enough to offset the currency valuation losses.

For USD/PHP, we expect this pair to rise towards 51.6 in 2018.

Thailand – Trend is your best buddy, the game of buying baht isn’t over yet

Thailand’s baht is likely to be the top performer among all Asian currencies as it is supported by the large current-account surplus and improving tourism outlook. These fundamentals will extend into the first half of 2018 at least. After years of lagging behind its neighbors, Thailand’s economy is finally catching up with the economic boom in the region, fueled by a global trade recovery and a flood of visitors from China.

More importantly, baht hasn’t shown much signs of weakening bias even as Bank of Thailand kept its policy loose. Thailand’s export growth is strong which is helping to spur manufacturing. However, domestic demand, in particular, private consumption and investment, remains sluggish. Such scenario is widening its trade surplus, leading to a stronger baht.

Thailand’s exports are coping with the strength of the baht, posting gains of more than 10% in each of the five months through September and more than 8% in 2017. If its solid exports growth is one of the key factors behind the baht’s rally, global synchronized tightening will be positive to baht as this is the sign of growth strengthening. Various central banks around the world boosting policy rates is a signal that the global economy is strengthening, and such conditions will boost the outlook of many Asian countries’ exports.

If exports continue to grow and consumer spending improves, monetary authority could adjust growth estimates higher.

THB has been the best-performing currency this year on a risk-adjusted basis. The high current-account surplus will probably continue to support the baht as strong export growth and peak tourism season are likely to bolster current-account growth through 1Q of 2018. Fundamentals suggest the outlook continues to look positive for the first few months of 2018. The country has been expanding, while the growth outlook continues to be upgraded. Combine that with a low volatility currency that still scores as significantly undervalued according to PPP metrics, buying flows could continue until next year.

Policy rate setting may not be a key factor behind the baht’s valuation. Even though interest rates globally are set to rise next year, there seems to be no need to rush to raise the rates by Bank of Thailand since its growth is likely to hit for the first time in many years. The baht has been driven by healthy macroeconomic fundamentals rather than portfolio inflows according to our multi-regression analysis. Under the military rule since 2014, Thailand is on course for elections next year which leads to uncertainty. While some market participants expect a boost in growth, others are concerned political divisions could once again slow down economic growth. In our view, the elections due in November 2018 is unlikely to change the path for economic growth as none of the current growth engines such as external demand and tourism boom are likely to be affected by the upcoming election.

From 1st January 2017 to 21st November 2017, the total number of tourists rose to 7.8% y/y to 30.9 million people, generating a combined revenue of 1.6 trillion baht. Thailand’s Ministry of Finance expects 35.8m foreign tourists by year-end, with total revenue of 1.86 trillion baht.

We expect USD/THB to move lower towards 31.80 by end of 2018.

China’s restrictions on its citizens’ tour to South Korea this year due to political reasons also diverted some tourists into other countries, especially Thailand and Japan who are the biggest beneficiaries. The chart below shows that China outbound tourists to Thailand ended the downtrend at beginning of this year, rising to 11% year-on-year at end of third quarter from -20% since last December.

Vietnam: Less panic in yuan means temporary stabilization in Dong

Based on the Dong’s history, it seems that authorities are favoring a weaker currency bias. However, pertaining to the Dong’s reaction in recent years, we notice that most of the depreciation in Dong occurs in yuan’s devaluation period. In other words, a stable yuan’s outlook in 2018 suggests little volatility in Dong as well.

The chart below shows recent depreciation in Dong which has been consistent with the yuan’s devaluation.

On August 11, 2015, PBOC reformed its yuan fixing regime, causing yuan to be depreciated sharply. On the same day, Dong followed the yuan’s direction.

In the period of November – December 2015, yuan had a second round of devaluation on the backdrop of its capital outflows being intensified before Fed raised the rate for the first time in current tightening cycle, Dong followed the deprecation trend as well.

In the period of November to December 2016, yuan dropped sharply amid its onshore dollar demand surging, causing Dong to slid again.

According to the head of Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Planning Dept., 2017 exports are seen rising from $176b to $212b a year earlier. Brightening exports outlook also reduces the urgency for Dong to depreciate again in 2018, and the currency is likely to stabilize versus the dollar in this period.

On its central bank stance, Vietnam Central Bank prioritizes curbing inflation as mentioned by deputy governor Nguyen Thi Hong on June 2017. That said, authorities’ monetary bias is heading towards a tightening one, which also favors the currency stabilization.

Cambodia: Global inflation growth will decide the direction of riel

Based on our studies, Cambodia riel’s correlation with commodity index has been rising substantially. A higher commodity price means a stronger riel, vice versa. Soft global inflation and fewer stimuli from China could mean commodity price will start to retreat in 2018; However, a soft dollar outlook may offer commodities prices some support.

In 2018, we expect the USD/KHR to move in a range of 4000-4040.

Laos: Stabilization before the next round of depreciation

From the chart pattern, it shows that LAK tends to repeat a period of stabilization before the next round of devaluation in the past five years. After the currency depreciated 1.3% in second half of 2017, we expect USD/LAK to stabilize around 8300 in next 9 months.

Myanmar: Kyat may risk a new round of depreciation amid domestic weakness

Inflation pressures are expected to ease in coming years and slower GDP growth may induce the kyat to start a new round of depreciation after it did in 2015. Meanwhile, its current-account deficit is set to widen in the medium term due to easing gas exports and lack of diversification in commodities. Kyat may fall to a new low around 1450 versus the dollar.

