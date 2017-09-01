Microsoft Is A BUY Due To Its Strong Cloud Service, Azure

While benefiting from a strong core business model generating cash flow, management has proven its ability to develop other growth vectors. Their most recent success is called Azure, which is No.2 in public cloud services. Azure has doubled its sales over the past 12 months and is prone for several years of growth. Microsoft also has strong relationship with corporate America and will open the door for additional cross-selling opportunities as the cloud business expands. Therefore, Microsoft is a BUY.

Summary of Microsoft Business:

Microsoft is now doing business in 190 countries. Its domination in the world of PC has earned MSFT a few legal suits for monopoly.

MSFT has three business segments:

1) Personal Computing: includes Windows, Surface, and their gaming division. Although the PC industry is mature, MSFT has two growth vectors in their tablets (Surface) and games (Xbox).

2) Productivity and Business Process: includes the Office suites, Dynamic products, and cloud services along with their latest important acquisition: LinkedIn.

3) Intelligent Cloud: server products and cloud services (led by Azure) and enterprise services.

MSFT Dividend Trends:

MSFT has sucessfully increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years. There are 265 companies that achieved this milestone.