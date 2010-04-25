Exchange Rate Risk

Picking stocks to go long on is proving exceedingly difficult in the current international economic climate. The pressure in on China to revalue its currency. The bets are on they Beijing will give in by years' end, and we will see a modest revaluation of the Yuan.



The USD, at least for the time being, is experiencing strength because of the woes of the EU. Even if the Greek tragedy does resolve itself, I think that the Euro weakness is likely to stay. If Greece gets a substantial bailout, then it is likely investors will demand the same for the rest of the PIIGS. I take my notes from late 2008, when Britain insuring its banking deposits precipitated a widespread deposit insurance frenzy that spread to every country in Europe within one month. The continuing weakness of the European recovery will buoy the USD, along with the Yuan revaluation.



The Mexican Peso and the Canadian Dollar are likely headed northward as well. In Canada, prices are rising and the recovery has been swift, meaning it is likely monetary authorities will raise interest rates before their "conditional commitment" of July. This is especially likely because Canada officially pegs an inflation rate. The Peso is one of the currencies most under parity with the USD, and monetary decisions in Mexico and the US this year are likely to hasten its strengthening. This leads me to believe that the price of oil has considerable upside. Even though global demand is subdued, Mexico is one of the US's top oil partners, which means that a stregthening Peso could increase the price of oil in the US, even though the USD is enjoying relative strength to other currencies.



RISKS TO THE MEXICO ANALYSIS: Climatologists have called for a severe Hurricane season in 2010. This could decimate the Gulf of Mexico oil rigs, many of which are operated by Mexico. Because of this I am skeptical of long positions on off-shore oil drillers (i.e. NE, NBR, RIG, etc.). One possible way to hedge this risk is to buy options on these companies.



All of these trends point to one economy bagging the benefits: Brazil. Strength from North American currencies will increase demand for Brazilian goods, especially in light of the revaluation of the Yuan making Chinese goods relatively more expensive. One stock to give consideration to is CZZ, the Brazilian ethanol producer.



One stock that I would caution against is Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ). Canadian Solar has strong roots in Canada and China, both of which I expect to see rising exchange rates in. This will make CSIQ products relatively more expensive, and therefore less attractive. Other Chinese solar producers also have an exchange rate downside, such as Trina Solar (NYSE:TSL) and JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO).









Disclosure: Long NE