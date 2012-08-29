Vital Metals And JOGMEC Recoveries 'Exceed Expectations' At Watershed, Offtake Discussions Underway

Vital Metals (ASX: VML) is advancing the Definitive Feasibility Study for its Watershed Tungsten Project in Queensland with encouraging recoveries achieved in its Whole of Ore test program.

Optimisation of the cleaner stages of the program produced a scheelite concentrate grading 65% tungsten at over 75% recovery, levels comparable to conventional gravity and flotation.

The DFS is on track for completion by the end of the year.

Mark Strizek, managing director of Vital Metals, commented on the positive progress: "Metallurgy is at the heart of every resource project and we have been greatly encouraged by the results being obtained from our Testwork programs.

"The Watershed Whole of Ore program has exceeded our expectations and while it is early days for the program we await the final results. It is very simple and has the potential to streamline our process flowsheet.

"We are rapidly reaching a point where we can choose the optimal process flowsheet for Watershed. Once we have reached this milestone the next target will be the completion of the DFS by the end of the year."

Final results from the metallurgical testwork at Watershed should be available in September for both the conventional gravity and flotation process and the Whole of Ore flotation process.

Finalisation of this metallurgical work will allow Vital to complete the DFS using a processing flowsheet that provides the most cost-effective dollar per mtu option with regards to both capital and operating costs.

Strong offtake interest

Vital is also in discussions with a number of potential project partners and offtake buyers in relation to Watershed.

The company has been in meetings with several Japanese corporations, in both Australia and Japan, which are showing strong interest in future partnership and offtake.

JOGMEC has been a key player in initiating discussions between Vital Metals and interested parties, as it has a mandate to secure supplies of ores and metals for Japanese companies, which is the reason for its involvement in the Watershed Project.

JOGMEC are spending $5.4 million to deliver the DFS and earn a 30% interest in the Watershed Project.

Vital is targeting construction at Watershed in 2013 and production by 2014, meaning the project is well placed to take advantage of rising tungsten prices, with the price of the commodity rising more than 30% in 2011.

An increase in Chinese demand, which will exceed its domestic supply, is set to propel tungsten prices even higher.

Burkina Faso gold

Meanwhile, at the Doulnia Gold Project in Burkina Faso, Vital has achieved high gold recoveries of above 95% from diagnostic leach testwork.

Two of the three samples tested from fresh mineralised samples of rock chips from the Kollo South and Kollo Central prospects demonstrated gold recoveries of over 98%.

Importantly, these tests confirm that the majority of the gold is free milling and can be recovered using a conventional carbon-in-leach cyanidation process.

The composite intervals included higher grade samples from drilling which intersected significant gold mineralisation, such as 5 metres at 60.36 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 75 metres, including 2 metres at 128.5g/t gold; and 44 metres at 6.39g/t gold from 8 metres, including 4 metres at 58g/t gold.

Tenders have been prepared for the next phase of drilling and have been submitted to a number of drilling companies active in Burkina Faso.

The drilling program is planned to extend the limits of known gold mineralisation and is targeting shallow gold mineralisation which could be exploited via open cut methods.

