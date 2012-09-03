Laconia Resources Increases Bank Balance To Complete Next Phase Of Peruvian Exploration

Laconia Resources (ASX: LCR) has raised A$470,000 to help fund the completion of the company's next phase of exploration, including the recently announced 2,200 metre underground diamond drilling program, at the Rasuhuilca Project in Peru.

The funds were raised through a placement of 23.6 million shares at $0.02 each to sophisticated and professional investors.

The company will now undertake a fully underwritten non-renounceable rights issue to raise a further $1.8 million.

Laconia is offering 90.6 million shares at $0.02 each on the basis of one new share for every two existing shares held.

This will add to the $900,000 cash already held by the company at the end of the June 2012 quarter, and will allow the completion of the next phase of exploration at the recently acquired Rasuhuilca.

The drilling program will test mineralisation between the existing mine levels to validate the existing resource model.

Laconia is aiming to build on the current 360,000 tonne at 1.97 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 179g/t silver Resource already defined at Rasuhuilca.

The project represents a path to near-term mine development for the company, with Laconia currently confirming the previous Feasibility Study which is due for release in the December 2012 quarter.

Laconia is targeting 2014 production as a small tonnage mining operation.

Highlighting the strategic advantage the company has with the acquisition of Rasuhuilca, Laconia is one of only seven ASX-listed explorers in Peru, which presents a first mover advantage and provides a low cost entry into further strategic acquisition opportunities in the region.

Peruvian advantage

Peru is the largest mineral producer in Latin America and is ranked among the largest mineral producers in the world.

Less than 1% of country being exploited and only 14% of the country has been staked.

The Peruvian Government is actively encouraging Australian explorers to enter the region.

A successful privatisation process has created an attractive investment environment for international mining companies.

The estimated mining investment over 41 major projects, including both exploration and expansion projects, is US$42.5 billion for the period 2010-2016.

Rasuhuilca is in the same region as Hochschild Mining (LON: HOC) major silver and gold operations.

Hochschild has Reserves and Resources exceeding 186 million silver ounces and 1.1 million gold ounces.

Also in the same region is Xstrata's (LON: XTA) 1.55 billion tonne at 0.61% Las Bambas copper project, where production is planned for 2013.

