ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Winds Up Patient Enrollment For Phase 2 Cancer Trial

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (MKT:IMUC) said Wednesday it finished enrolling patients for Phase 2 clinical trials for its cancer vaccine ICT-107.

The California-based company seeks to develop new therapeutics to fight cancer using one's immune system. ICT-107 is a dendritic cell-based vaccine aimed to treat glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.

The Phase 2 trial, which is a placebo-controlled and double blind study, enrolled 278 patients across 25 sites participating in the trial.

The trials primary goal is overall survival, with secondary goals that include progression free survival, immune response and safety.

"We believe ICT-107 represents the next generation of cancer immunotherapy by targeting both tumor cells and cancer stem cells with a dendritic cell-based vaccine," ImmunoCellular chief executive John S. Yu said in a statement.

ImmunoCellular said depending on the trials progress results could be available sometime in the late second half of 2013.

In late July, the biotech company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave clearance to start Phase I clinical trials of ICT-121, a vaccine that targets an antigen expressed in tumours.

The trial, which will be performed at a Los Angeles-based medical centre, will test the vaccine on 20 patients with glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive brain cancer.

Like ICT-107, now in Phase II trials treating subjects with the same type of brain cancer, the ICT-121 treatment is the second dendritic cell-based vaccine to enter the clinic.

Both brain tumour vaccines work by turning a patient's immune system against tumour associated antigens. This is done by pulling out dendritic cells and loading them with antigens. The cells, then, are reinserted into the patient's body to trigger an immune response.