Horseshoe Metals Drilling Ahead At Kumarina Copper Project, To Revise Horseshoe Lights Resource

Horseshoe Metals (ASX:HOR) has kicked off a drill program at the Kumarina Copper Project located in the Peak Hill Mineral Field of Western Australia.

It is planned that a minimum of 4,000 metres of drilling will be undertaken in the current drilling programme over the next 20 - 30 days.

The RC progam is is designed to test Rinaldi, Kumarina Copper Mine, North Show and Review East prospects.

This will include In-fill and extensional drilling at the Rinaldi prospect, and reconnaissance drilling at the Kumarina Copper Mine, North Show and Review East Prospects.

Horseshoe Lights Project - revised Resource Estimate on the way

Drilling at the Horseshoe Lights Project is ongoing. An RC rig is drilling to test for additional mineral resources to the north of the existing open pit.

The focus of follow-up drilling efforts at Horseshoe Lights in the coming months will be to:

1. drill deeper holes in areas where copper/gold mineralisation has previously been intersected in the North West Stringer Zone and the Main Zone;

2. test for deep, high grade copper/gold zones, down dip and down plunge of the Main Zone, which potentially could be of sufficient grade to support underground mining, and

3. follow up shallow exploration targets outside of the immediate pit area which have not been adequately tested by previous exploration efforts.

The company plans to complete a revised mineral resource estimate at Horseshoe Lights once drilling has been completed.

At a cut-off grade of 0.5% copper, the current estimate is a total Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.06% copper and 0.13 g/t gold for 91,000 tonnes copper and 37,400 ounces of gold.

HyVista Survey

HyVista Corporation Pty Ltd ("HyVista") have been contracted to fly an airborne hyperspectral imagery survey over the entire Kumarina Project as well as the Horseshoe Lights Project area.

It is expected the survey will be undertaken later this month with data processing and interpretation to follow thereafter.

Proactive Investors is a market leader in the investment news space, providing ASX "Small and Mid-cap" company news, research reports, StockTube videos and One2One Investor Forums.