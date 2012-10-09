Paramount Mining Corporation Increases Gold Endowment At Gunung Rosa

Paramount Mining Corporation (ASX: PCP) has delivered its first Inferred resource for the Gunung Rosa gold-silver-base metal project in West Java Province, Indonesia.

A total Inferred resource of about 634,000 ounces of gold equivalent, with significant silver and base metal credits, has been determined by combining new estimates from below the 900 metre reduced level with previously published resources above the 900 metre reduced level released by Century Mines and Metals.

These Inferred resources continue to build on the recognised resource potential within the Gunung Rosa Project area.

The new Inferred resource is estimated at 2.467 million tonnes tonnes containing 436,000 ounces of gold, 1.045 million ounces of silver, 8,230 tonnes of copper, 13,020 tonnes of lead and 43,800 tonnes of zinc using a cut-off grade of 1.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold.

The resource estimates have been determined using the 17 diamond drill holes Paramount has completed as part of its due diligence program since it announced an agreement to acquire an 85% interest in the project in August 2011.

Areas above the 900 metre reduced level will be subject to new resource estimation when the old workings have been drained and reopened to enable new sampling to be undertaken.

Paramount believes that, on geological grounds, there is likely to be a significant increase in contained gold above the 900 metre reduced level based on new geological understanding of the mineralisation.

However, this can only be ascertained following dewatering and new sampling and will be subject to a new assessment in the next phase of the program.

Mo Munshi, chairman, commented on the milestone: "It is clear to us from our ongoing field exploration that the full potential of the mineral resources lying beneath soil cover elsewhere in the mining licence has not yet been appreciated.

"The strike of the main vein system has been delineated over approximately 2.5 kilometres and we have also located and sampled several parallel veins within the licence area during follow up of our recent aeromagnetic program.

"It will be interesting to confirm if the grade further improves with underground sampling as noted by our predecessors."

The holes drilled by Paramount have improved the understanding of the geological controls and distribution of the mineralisation.

Drilling has highlighted much wider zones of mineralisation than previously determined and enabled assessment of changes in vein and breccia host width, alteration types and grades within the main mineralised zone.

Exploration is continuing on the main vein system, which remains open along strike and to depth, and on additional untested parallel veins nearby.

Pre-development work will take into account the expanded resource base.

Terry Holohan, chief executive officer and managing director, said, "We are particularly pleased with the increase in Inferred Resources released today and note that the gold grade does not fall away with depth.

"This further underpins our immediate plans to refurbish the shafts, adits and drives in the Gunung Rosa mine and commence with the construction of a gold recovery plant in the first half of next year.

"While we are finalising our mine design, to redefine the optimal scope, we will ensure our Base Case caters for modular expansion of the operations as further resources within the Mining License area are estimated."

Gunung Rosa development plan

Paramount plans to produce 10,000 to 20,000 ounces of gold from existing development drives with access from declines from late 2013 at a cash cost of less than US$500 per ounce of gold, placing the company in the lowest quartile of producers.

The company then plans to expand the development along strike, and on sub-level stopes, re-commission the two vertical shafts to increase production to 30,000 to 40,000 ounces during 2014.

Gunung Rosa would be further expanded within the existing vein system, increasing access declines, to increase production to 40,000 to 60,000 ounces by 2015.

Importantly, the orebody is found to be open along strike for over 2 kilometres and at depths of over 340 metres, demonstrating significant upside potential.

Analysis

Today's delivery of the first Inferred resource for the Gunung Rosa gold-silver-base metal project underpins Paramount's immediate plans to refurbish the shafts, adits and drives in the mine, and begin construction of a gold recovery plant in the first half of next year.

Paramount recently secured a controlling interest in Gunung Rosa, which propelled the project into the development phase and puts the company firmly on the path to early production in 2013.

In addition, cash costs of under US$500 per gold ounce will place Paramount in the lowest quartile of producers.

Importantly, there is significant upside potential with the orebody found to be open along strike for over 2 kilometres and at depths of over 340 metres.

There is also likely to be a significant increase in contained gold above the 900 metre reduced level based on new geological understanding of the mineralisation.

