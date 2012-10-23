Mako Hydrocarbons Earns ASX Speeding Ticket On 75% Share Price Rise

Mako Hydrocarbons (ASX: MKE) has said in response to an ASX price and volume query that it was unaware of any material information that could have sparked the rise.

Shares in the company rose to an intra day high of A$0.14 today from a closing price of A$0.08 on 16 October with more than 1.8 million shares changing hands today.

However, Mako noted that the market was aware it was seeking an industry or financial joint venture partner to participate in drilling, or funding of the drilling, of its Rock Creek and Duvernay acreage in Alberta though it had no updated information at this point.

It added that DJ Carmichael plans to release an updated research report on the Company today that is expected to re-affirm an earlier price target originally released by DJ Carmichael in December 2011.

This report is also expected to discuss ExxonMobil's (NYSE:XON) friendly C$2.6 billion takeover of Celtic Exploration (TSE:CLT) that thanks to the inclusion of a large Duvernay Shale acreage is likely to have the market draw some conclusions as to Mako's enterprise value based on the acreage it holds in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Mako noted that while Exxon's transaction is an endorsement of the potential shale play in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, it does not believe that there is any sufficient data to draw any analogy between the Duvernay play in the Kaybob area with Company lands in the Pembina area of west central Alberta.

Shares in Mako last traded at A$0.13.

Proactive Investors is a market leader in the investment news space, providing ASX "Small and Mid-cap" company news, research reports, StockTube videos and One2One Investor Forums.