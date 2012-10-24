Magnetic Resources Confirms BIF Mineralisation At Calingiri

Magnetic Resources (ASX: MAU) has completed a drilling program confirming the presence of magnetite banded iron formation (NYSE:BIF) at its Calingiri iron ore project in Western Australia.

Seven of the nine reverse circulation holes drilled intersected BIF with those on the southern traverse encountering multiple BIF horizons ranging from 5 metres to 15 metres in estimated true thickness.

Assaying of drill samples and Davis Tube Recovery test work is in progress and will be reported when results are available.

The drilling program followed up on aeromagnetic data showing that high amplitude magnetic anomalies, interpreted to reflect magnetite BIF, extend for a strike length of at least 8.5 kilometres in the southern half of the tenement.

Situated 100 kilometres northeast of Perth, Calingiri forms part of Magnetic's extensive southwest Western Australia iron ore holdings, targeting both direct shipping ore grade hematite and premium quality magnetite deposits close to rail and port infrastructure.

Calingiri is particularly well located with the BIF targets situated within 4 kilometres of an existing railway.

On completion of the first phase of drilling at Calingiri, and subject to completion of land access agreements, Magnetic is planning to carry out an initial drilling program at its Ragged Rock magnetite discovery.

Proactive Investors is a market leader in the investment news space, providing ASX "Small and Mid-cap" company news, research reports, StockTube videos and One2One Investor Forums.