Eagle Star Minerals Adds "Mineral Processing Expert" To Board Of Directors

Vancouver-based Eagle Star Minerals (CVE:EGE) has appointed Carlos Perucca to its board of directors, effective immediately, as it works to move into production.

"With the addition of Mr. Perucca it is quite clear as to what our intentions are as a company, which is to utilize the strengths of our team combined with our strong portfolio of assets to move into production as soon as possible," said president and CEO, Eran Freidlander.

"Leveraging on Mr. Perucca's expertise especially with what we know of both Canabrava and Bomfim will indeed add tremendous value for our shareholders in the very near future."

Perucca brings 25 years experience in mineral process engineering specific to phosphate process design and development, metallurgical studies, feasibility studies, flowsheets and production plant equipment selection, Eagle Star noted.

During his time spent with AMEC, Agrium, Potasio Rio Colorado, Minera TEA and Compania Minera Cerro Castillo, Perucca has held several senior positions developing process simulation of phosphate plants and plant expansions.

He is credited with helping the development of the process design criteria and equipment specifications for several pre-feasibility and feasibility studies for the Industrial Minerals Phosphates field.

In addition to developing selective flotation processes for a number of South American fertilizer producers, Eagle Star said Perucca has been "instrumental in conceptual flowsheet development, economic process alternatives, and metallurgical test design and results interpretation to multiple fertilizer projects throughout Latin America".

Going forward, Perucca will be working with Eagle Star's senior manager of technical services, Dr. Freitas, on the technological tests required of the phosphate ore at the Canabrava and Bomfim properties in Brazil.

This includes developing the optimal beneficiation, floatation and separation processes for the phosphate, based on bulk sampling taken from the projects' areas. These tests will help the company better understand how to best exploit the full potential of these properties.

Recent mapping and channel sampling at Canabrava have shown the presence of large tonnage, commercial grade phosphate, the company said, exposed at or near surface.

Eagle Star's aim is to develop these processes first, in order to define a resource and ultimately move closer to production.

With regards to Bomfim, where the first stage of scout drilling has just been completed, the Eagle Star team intends to start an examination of phosphate extraction and production methods from mineralization already known to exist in the area.

In light of Perucca's addition to the board, chairman Joseph Bauer has agreed to relinquish his position, the miner said.

Eagle Star has been working to bulk up its position as a provider of agro-minerals ever since announcing a strategic shift in focus to Brazil phosphate exploration in February.

Brazil is one of the leading agrarian countries in the world. In addition to being the fourth largest consumer of agro-minerals, it is the second largest world importer of phosphate, a business that generates around $1.1 billion in sales annually for the country.

In August, Eagle Star completed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement financing of $925,000.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.