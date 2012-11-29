Mindax Increases Interest In Yilgarn-Avon Uranium JV

Mindax (ASX: MDX) has increased its equity position in the Yilgarn-Avon Joint Venture to 77.17% with joint venture partner Quasar Resources opting to not pay its capital expenditure commitments for the period ended September 2012.

Quasar's interest has been reduced to 22.83%, with the company also advising Mindax it does not intend to contribute to the Yilgarn-Avon Joint Venture expenditure for the 2013 calendar year either.

Mindax remains well-funded to continue exploration on the project with A$3.7 million in cash as at 29 November 2012, with a further $400,000 due to complete the latest share placement.

Importantly, the company maintains a positive relationship with Quasar and continues to work closely with the company on the joint venture through the exchange of technical knowledge and other resources.

Quasar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Heathgate Resources, which operates the Beverley mine in South Australia, Australia's third uranium mine and first operating in-situ recovery mine.

The joint venture has discovered a new highly prospective uranium province comprising three project areas and 18 exploration tenements covering 1,500 square kilometres.

The project hosts two advanced prospects, Yandegin and Jindarra, and a maiden resource of 3.2 million pounds of uranium.

Mindax and Quasar hold a dominant land position in the region, which has easy access, excellent infrastructure and good community relations.

Mindax is now planning a drill program for the first half of 2013.

