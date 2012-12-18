Key Petroleum Appoints Company Secretary

Key Petroleum (ASX: KEY) has appointed Ian Gregory as its company secretary, replacing Dennis Wilkins who will remain as a non-executive director.

Gregory is a professionally well-connected director and company secretary with over 30 years' experience in the provision of company secretarial and business administration services with listed and unlisted companies.

This includes his current company secretarial positions at Cooper Energy and Syngas.

Gregory also has expertise with launching successful start-up operations through the development of the company secretarial role and board reporting processes.

Prior to founding his own consulting company secretarial business in 2005, Gregory was the company secretary of Iluka Resources Ltd (6 years), IBJ Australia Bank Ltd Group, the Australian operations of The Industrial Bank of Japan, (12 years) and the Griffin Coal Mining Group of companies (4 years).

