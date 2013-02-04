Orosur Mining Says Arenal Deep Ramp All But Finished

Orosur Mining (LON:OMI TSE:OMI) is just metres away from completing its Arenal Deep ramp at the San Gregorio gold mine in Uruguay.

The miner said today it had just 15 metres left out of 1,990 metres to complete both the development of the Arenal Deeps ramp and the lateral development to enable production from the transverse stopes.

The ramp will enable Orosur to access higher grade ore at Arenal Deeps for the first time in the last quarter of the current year to May.

A video showing the Arenal Deeps ramp is available on the company's website.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.