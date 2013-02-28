Legend Mining Testwork At Melombo East Produces Magnetite Concentrate 69% Iron

Legend Mining (ASX: LEG) has demonstrated that a large percentage of the iron in Melombo East samples is consistently reporting to the concentrate with testwork returning iron recovery of 87.2%.

Metallurgical testwork of drillcore samples from the Cameroon prospect has also returned average weight recovery of 33.5% while the magnetite concentrate contains 69% iron and has low levels of impurities.

Magnetite liberation is similar across three drillholes that are spread out over 4 kilometres.

"The results of this testwork demonstrate that a high percentage of total iron in the samples is consistently reporting to the concentrate and therefore not lost to waste," managing director Mark Wilson said.

"This coupled with the relatively low impurities indicate that potentially expensive backend flotation will not be required and that a premium concentrate is the end product."

The similarities with the earlier reported metallurgical testwork are considered very encouraging for the whole of the project.

Metallurgical testing

Consultants ProMet Engineers were contracted to undertake simple metallurgical testing and determination of the procedure for the Davis Tube Recovery testing on the drillcore samples from three drillholes.

The drillholes are considered representative of the magnetite mineralisation observed at Melombo East and were selected based on a combination of iron grade, intersection thickness and location within the prospect.

Key points from the testing include:

- A blast furnace grade concentrate with low impurities can be produced at 55 micron;

- Average grade at 45 micron is 69% iron, 2.1% SiO2 and 1.22% AI2O3;

- Low phosphorous 0.006% and low sulphur 0.042%; and

- Samples respond to conventional magnetic separation techniques and should produce a filtercake for on-site pelletising or pelletising abroad.

The testing also returned a high iron concentrate grade with low impurities and it is highly unlikely that this material will require any form of flotation.

Melombo East and Ngovayang

Melombo East is a substantial target which has shown strong early results including 116.2 metres at 26.2% iron, 80.5 metres at 36.6% iron, and 33.1 metres at 22.5% iron.

The current model comprises two northeast to southwest trending synclines about 4.3 kilometres long and between 900 metres and 1,700 metres wide, with magnetite gneiss ranging in thickness between 30 metres and 80 metres.

Whilst this model is considered quite robust and fits the current drilling data, further drilling is required to add confidence to the interpretation.

The prospect is part of the Ngovayang project, which is close to infrastructure, including road, rail, port and airports.

Ngovoyang is located halfway between the major cities of Douala and Yaounde, which are connected by a sealed road and a rail line. Both cities host international airports, and Douala is home to a port.

Analysis

With testwork indicating that a high grade iron concentrate can be recovered without the need for expensive floatation, Legend Mining has added confidence in proceeding with further drilling and work with the knowledge that processing costs would be relatively modest.

The company also holds a sizeable cash hoard of A$13.7 million, which positions it well for future activity.

