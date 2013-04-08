Lemur Resources Managing Director Steps Down

Lemur Resources (ASX: LMR) managing director Blair Sergeant has stepped down with immediate effect though he will continue to be available to the company in a consulting capacity for the next three months.

This will ensure the smooth transition in management of Lemur.

Non-executive director Marcello Cardaci will now act as the company's interim non-executive chairman while fellow directors Ryan Rockwood and Anthony Viljoen will serve as part-time, interim executive directors to drive the Board's strategy forward.

Lemur remains committed to progressing the Imaloto coal project in Madagascar through completing the project scoping studies and the signing of a Heads of Agreement with Jirama, the Madagascan power utility.

The company will also pursue its strategy of diversifying its asset portfolio through the identification and acquisition of a second asset for development.

Imaloto has a Resource of 135.7 million gross tonnes in situ, of which 68% is Measured and 91% is Measured and Indicated.

Coal contained in the Main Seam, which now totals 63.4 million gross tonnes in situ, is expected to generate a primary product when washed, yielding about 67% export grade thermal coal.

The Main Seam secondary product will be suitable as feedstock for a domestic coal fired power station.

This means, assuming a single stage processing, the overall theoretical yield is 100% for the entire Main Seam.

The Main Seam's Resource accounts for 47% of the total Imaloto Resource and now comprises 80% in the Measured category and 93% in the Measured and Indicated categories.

The Upper and Top Seams contain 72.3 million gross tonnes in situ which represents 53% of the Imaloto Coal Resource, with 56% now in the Measured category and 88% in the Measured and Indicated categories.

Lemur is trading well under cash backing with around A$18.1 million in cash at the end of December 2012, or about $0.13 per share, compared to its current market cap. of $7.4 million and share price of $0.053.

Proactive Investors Australia is the market leader in producing news, articles and research reports on ASX "Small and Mid-cap" stocks with distribution in Australia, UK, North America and Hong Kong / China.