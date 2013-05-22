TZ Limited In Trading Halt For Capital Raising

TZ Limited (ASX: TZL) is preparing to release an announcement regarding a capital raising and has placed its shares into an ASX trading halt.

The halt will last until the earlier of an announcement being made to the market, or the opening of trade on Monday, 27th May 2013.

TZ has logged significant progress this week, locking in the initial locations for the first stage roll out of its A.D.A.M. Parcel Locker System while signing on Fastway Couriers to use its Parcel Locker Network during a 12 month trial.

To top it off, the company has received a new purchase order from Singapore Post "for a material and significant number of smart lockers."

